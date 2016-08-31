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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6927/08

    Complete gum care

    Combining our sonic technology and 4 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for complete gum care. Now you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.

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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all FlexCare+

    Complete gum care

    Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gums

    • 4 modes
    • 1 brush head
    • 1 tongue brush
    Four different modes for a better cleaning experience

    Four different modes for a better cleaning experience

    The four modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one minute touch-ups. A Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks. Up to 7x better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush at the gumline.

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

    The InterCare brush head features extra-long, densely-packed,high-quality bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between your teeth. It is clinically proven to reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation in just 2 weeks.

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

    Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

    Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

    The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    EasyStart program helps you adjust from a manual toothbrush

    EasyStart program helps you adjust from a manual toothbrush

    The EasyStart feature adjusts the power level of the toothbrush over the first 14 uses to help you get used to the Sonicare experience, streamlining the transition from a manual toothbrush

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Cooper frost

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Brush heads
      1 InterCare standard
      Travel case
      1
      Handles
      1 FlexCare+
      Tongue brush
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Helps naturally remove stains
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums
      Refresh
      1 min mode for quick touch up
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
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    Awards

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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