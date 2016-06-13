HX6938/58
Advanced Cleaning
Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare electric toothbrush that adapts to your oral care needs.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The three modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in 2 minutes. A White mode for removing surface stains and a Massage mode to stimulate the gum.
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
DiamondClean toothbrush head, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, has diamond shaped, medium stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides an exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
OHC-CHA_0000020
Power
Technical specifications
Service
Ease of use
Items included
Cleaning performance
Modes
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.