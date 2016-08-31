HX6962/76
Complete gum care
Combining our sonic technology and 4 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for complete gum care. Now you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.See all benefits
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The four modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one minute touch-ups. A Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks. Up to 7x better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush at the gumline.
Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.
The InterCare brush head features extra-long, densely-packed,high-quality bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between your teeth. It is clinically proven to reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation in just 2 weeks.
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.
Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The EasyStart feature adjusts the power level of the toothbrush over the first 14 uses to help you get used to the Sonicare experience, streamlining the transition from a manual toothbrush
Design and finishing
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