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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9302/61

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.

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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Best Sonicare whitening electric toothbrush

    • 5 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

    DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

    DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

    DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

    Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

    Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

    This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.

    Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Pink

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      • 1 DiamondClean standard
      • 1 InterCare standard
      Charger
      1
      Handles
      1 DiamondClean

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 100% more plaque
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth 2X better*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums
      Polish
      Brighten and polish your teeth
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
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    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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