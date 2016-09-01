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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9304/08

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.

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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

    • 5 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    • Glass charger, travel case
    • with Deep Clean mode
    Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 10 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush with AdaptiveClean brush head.

    Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

    Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

    This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

    Follows the shape of your teeth and gums for a deeper clean

    Follows the shape of your teeth and gums for a deeper clean

    Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, this brush head can follow every curve. It offers up to 4x more surface contact and up to 10x more plaque removal along the gum line and between teeth. As the brush tracks along the gum line, it absorbs any excessive brushing pressure you might apply so you can be gentle on gums however you brush.

    DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

    DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

    DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

    New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

    New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

    Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

    Dynamic cleaning action for better oral health

    Dynamic cleaning action for better oral health

    At over 31,000 strokes per minute, Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes deliver a superior clean that you'll both see and feel. The dynamic cleaning action of our sonic technology drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line. You get a powerful yet gentle clean that delivers clinically proven results.

    Dual charging system: Charging glass and travel case

    Dual charging system: Charging glass and travel case

    1) Charger glass - Simply place your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the glass to charge. Can also be used to rinse your mouth after brushing. 2) Charging travel case - Connects to your laptop via USB or can be charged by wall outlet. Allows you to take your DiamondClean anywhere and everywhere.

    Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

    Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

    The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Ceramic white

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks*
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      • 1 DiamondClean standard
      • 1 AdaptiveClean
      Travel case
      USB travel charger
      Handles
      1 DiamondClean
      Glass charger
      1
      Tongue brush
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth 2X better*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums
      Deep Clean
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
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    • based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode

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