Follows the shape of your teeth and gums for a deeper clean

Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, this brush head can follow every curve. It offers up to 4x more surface contact and up to 10x more plaque removal along the gum line and between teeth. As the brush tracks along the gum line, it absorbs any excessive brushing pressure you might apply so you can be gentle on gums however you brush.