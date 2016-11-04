HX9309/08
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.See all benefits
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Removes up to 10 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush with AdaptiveClean brush head.
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, this brush head can follow every curve. It offers up to 4x more surface contact and up to 10x more plaque removal along the gum line and between teeth. As the brush tracks along the gum line, it absorbs any excessive brushing pressure you might apply so you can be gentle on gums however you brush.
DiamondClean toothbrush head, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, has diamond shaped, medium stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides an exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.
Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.
At over 31,000 strokes per minute, Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes deliver a superior clean that you'll both see and feel. The dynamic cleaning action of our sonic technology drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line. You get a powerful yet gentle clean that delivers clinically proven results.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.
1) Charger glass - Simply place your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the glass to charge. Can also be used to rinse your mouth after brushing. 2) Charging travel case - Connects to your laptop via USB or can be charged by wall outlet. Allows you to take your DiamondClean anywhere and everywhere.
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