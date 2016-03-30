HX9312/55
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.See all benefits
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Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
DiamondClean toothbrush head, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, has diamond shaped, medium stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides an exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.
1) Charger glass - Simply place your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the glass to charge. Can also be used to rinse your mouth after brushing. 2) Charging travel case - Connects to your laptop via USB or can be charged by wall outlet. Allows you to take your DiamondClean anywhere and everywhere.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
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