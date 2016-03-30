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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9318/00

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.

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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Best Sonicare whitening electric toothbrush

    • 5 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    • Glass charger, travel case
    • 1 tongue brush
    Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

    Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

    This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    240 MicroBristles for a gentle deep clean

    240 MicroBristles for a gentle deep clean

    With 240 MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft porous surface of your tongue. The MicroBristles gently penetrate the grooves of your tongue to remove bacteria build-up. The compact shape makes it easy and comfortable for you to clean the back of your tongue. Recommended to be used with mouthwash for best results.

    From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

    From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

    TongueCare+ tongue brushes quickly transform your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a regular brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

    DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

    DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

    DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

    Dual Charging System: Charging glass and travel case

    Dual Charging System: Charging glass and travel case

    1) Charger glass - Simply place your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the glass to charge. Can also be used to rinse your mouth after brushing. 2) Charging travel case - Connects to your laptop via USB or can be charged by wall outlet. Allows you to take your DiamondClean anywhere and everywhere.

    Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

    A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

    A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

    TongueCare+ is the only tongue cleaner with Philips Sonicare strength, to clean away bad-breath bacteria with every stroke. 31,000 vibrations per minute break up tongue debris and sweep away bad-breath bacteria. Thanks to our Philips Sonicare technology, your tongue will feel cleaner and your breath will stay fresh longer.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Pink

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      • 1 DiamondClean compact
      • 1 InterCare compact
      Travel case
      USB travel charger
      Handles
      1 DiamondClean
      Glass charger
      1
      Tongue brush
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth 2X better*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums
      Polish
      Brighten and polish your teeth
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
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    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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