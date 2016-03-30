HX9318/00
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.See all benefits
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This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
With 240 MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft porous surface of your tongue. The MicroBristles gently penetrate the grooves of your tongue to remove bacteria build-up. The compact shape makes it easy and comfortable for you to clean the back of your tongue. Recommended to be used with mouthwash for best results.
TongueCare+ tongue brushes quickly transform your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a regular brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.
DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
1) Charger glass - Simply place your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the glass to charge. Can also be used to rinse your mouth after brushing. 2) Charging travel case - Connects to your laptop via USB or can be charged by wall outlet. Allows you to take your DiamondClean anywhere and everywhere.
Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums
TongueCare+ is the only tongue cleaner with Philips Sonicare strength, to clean away bad-breath bacteria with every stroke. 31,000 vibrations per minute break up tongue debris and sweep away bad-breath bacteria. Thanks to our Philips Sonicare technology, your tongue will feel cleaner and your breath will stay fresh longer.
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
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