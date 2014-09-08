HX9331/04
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.See all benefits
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Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
With DiamondClean, you get a refreshing clean every day. Our 5 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode – for exceptional daily cleaning, Gum Care – to gently massage gums, Polish – to brighten your smile, Sensitive – for gentle yet effective cleaning of sensitive gums, and White – the ideal mode to remove surface stains.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
The unique shape of your DiamondClean toothbrush handle combined with our brush heads means that even tricky spots like back teeth get a thorough clean.
Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.
Your deluxe USB travel case doubles as a charger so you stay topped up on the go. Place your toothbrush in the case and connect to your laptop or plug into a wall socket. Also includes a brush head holder for extra hygiene when traveling. As for charging at home, our sleek charger glass fits stylishly into your bathroom and doubles as a glass for rinsing after brushing. Simply place your brush into the glass. Enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge.
Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with DiamondClean. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.
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