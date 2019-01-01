HX9331/08
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.See all benefits
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And thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.
With DiamondClean, you get a truly refreshing clean every day. Our 5 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode – for exceptional daily cleaning, Gum Care – to gently massage gums, Deep Clean – for an invigorating deep clean, Sensitive – for gentle yet effective cleaning of sensitive gums, and White – the ideal mode to remove surface stains.
Our Deep Clean mode means you can really focus on specific areas, paying them extra attention. We’ve combined our unique brush head motion with an extended 3 minutes of brushing time so your teeth get a truly deep clean.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.
The unique shape of your DiamondClean toothbrush handle combined with our brush heads means that even tricky spots like back teeth get a thorough clean.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with DiamondClean. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.
Design and finishing
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