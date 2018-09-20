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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9351/45

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.

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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

    • 5 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    • Glass charger
    • with Deep Clean mode
    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    And thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

    Whitens teeth in just one week

    Whitens teeth in just one week

    Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stainremoval bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

    Choose from 5 modes including Deep Clean and Sensitive

    Choose from 5 modes including Deep Clean and Sensitive

    With DiamondClean, you get a truly refreshing clean every day. Our 5 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode – for exceptional daily cleaning, Gum Care – to gently massage gums, Deep Clean – for an invigorating deep clean, Sensitive – for gentle yet effective cleaning of sensitive gums, and White – the ideal mode to remove surface stains.

    Deep Clean mode tackles your trouble spots

    Deep Clean mode tackles your trouble spots

    Our Deep Clean mode means you can really focus on specific areas, paying them extra attention. We’ve combined our unique brush head motion with an extended 3 minutes of brushing time so your teeth get a truly deep clean.

    From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

    From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

    TongueCare+ tongue brush quickly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a regular brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

    Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

    Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

    Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with DiamondClean. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks*
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Defense
      • 2 W2 Optimal White standard
      • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
      Handle
      1 DiamondClean
      Glass charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Removes 100% more stains*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums
      Deep Clean
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
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    • based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode

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