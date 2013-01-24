We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:

IT and cloud providers. These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

Other third parties

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.

At your request, we may share your personal data with the following third parties:Amazon (If Amazon DRS is available in your country – see further details below). These third parties may provide their own services to you. We may share your personal data with these third parties at your request and/or in accordance with applicable laws.

Please note that when you log in to the App via the Facebook SDK, you enable Facebook to collect the following information through the SDK:

App Events:This covers generic App Events (e.g. App Install, app launch) and other standard logging for product metrics (e.g. SDK loading and SDK performance).

Configuration data: After a user has logged in, the SDK makes periodic background requests to manage the lifetime of the access token automatically.

Error information: The SDK captures error information, including during initialisation of the SDK, which may include a user ID of individuals who are logged in to Facebook.

Short-term data: The SDK measures some user activity for purposes of managing fraud and abuse. This data is only retained for a very short period for those not logged in to Facebook.

Facebook may also collect analytics data on your use of the SDK, information about the name of the App you are using, the date when you authorized the login, and any URL associated with your login. You can find out more about how Facebook uses your information by reading Facebook's Data Policy. Please note that the Facebook login functionality is completely optional, we will always allow you to login using your MyPhilips account.

Amazon Alexa / Amazon Dash Replenishment Services (DRS).

The Philips Shaver Cleaning Cartridge Skill (“Skill”) allows you to connect your Philips account to your Amazon account and enjoy Amazon Dash Replenishment Services (DRS), a service provided by Amazon.

When connecting your accounts, Philips and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips shares account identifiers, but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon.

We also do not collect, process or share any voice information with Amazon. If you enable DRS, Philips will allow you to share your shaver’s information with Amazon (shaver’s serial number and model), and daily aggregated CleanPod Fluid usage) so that Amazon can place automatic Philips Shaver Cleaning Cartridges orders for you.