Philips Sonicare For Kids

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6352/42
Sonicare
1 award
Sonicare
  Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6352/42

    HX6352/42
    1 award

    Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits

    Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits

      Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

      An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits

      • Built-in Bluetooth®
      • Coaching App
      • 2 brush heads & 8 stickers
      • 2 modes
      Fun stickers help kids turn their toothbrush into a friendl

      Fun stickers help kids turn their toothbrush into a friendl

      It's easier to keep up healthy habits when you can put your own spin on them. Our Make Your Own Monster edition lets kids transform their toothbrush handle into a friendly monster with interchangeable stickers. They can come up with a new character whenever they want. And now that brushing comes with a monster friend, it's even easier for your kids to have fun while getting an effective Sonicare clean.

      Helps kids brush for the dentist-recommended time

      Helps kids brush for the dentist-recommended time

      Sonicare for Kids helps kids brush for the recommended two minutes and cover all areas of their mouth with a 2-minute timer and a 30-second pacer. It's an easy way to consistently coach your kids so they can build healthy habits.

      Gives a deep clean, even when kids are learning

      Gives a deep clean, even when kids are learning

      Know that your child is getting the best possible clean, even when their technique is developing. Sonicare technology uses a gentle pulsing action to clean deep between teeth and along the gum line, compensating for those little slip-ups that happen when kids are still learning.

      Protects growing teeth

      Protects growing teeth

      Young teeth need extra gentle care, which is why Sonicare for Kids comes with a rubberized brush head. It's safer and also feels nicer for little mouths.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Pink

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • with iOS7 operational system

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Handle
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        • Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Charger
        1
        Brush heads
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
        Handle
        1 Sonicare for Kids Connected
        Stickers
        8 customization stickers

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        For healthy oral care habits
        Performance
        75% more effective*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        KidTimer and Quadpacer

      • Modes

        Power modes
        2

            Awards

            • of the parents surveyed versus using a tootbrush alone
            • * than a manual toothbrush
            • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

