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  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6322/04

    1 award

    Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.

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    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits

    • Built-in Bluetooth®
    • Coaching App
    • 2 brush heads
    • 2 modes
    98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

    98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

    With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. Educational, and effective, 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush longer and better. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.

    Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

    Interactive fun and Philips Sonicare technology

    Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

    Our Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app brings a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush longer and better. Each time your kid brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalize their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthy. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.

    Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

    Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Aqua

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • with iOS7 operational system

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      • Slim ergonomic design

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Brush heads
      • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
      • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
      Handles
      1 Sonicare for Kids Bluetooth-enabled handle
      Stickers
      • 8 customization stickers
      • 2 Bonus stickers

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      For healthy oral care habits
      Performance
      75% more effective*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      KidTimer and Quadpacer

    • Modes

      Power modes
      2
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    Awards

    • of the parents surveyed versus using a tootbrush alone
    • * than a manual toothbrush
    • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
    • *** survey of US dental professionals with children age 4-10

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