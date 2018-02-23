Privacy Notice

• Skin selfie Analyzer. Exclusive to premium Devices, the Skin Selfie Analyzer feature enables you to receive a skin diagnosis based on your selfie and questionnaire answers. Our end goal is to provide you with education, advice, and guidance throughout your skincare journey. Since the information we collect could be used to make inferences about your skin health, we consider it sensitive data. Therefore, to use this feature, you need to give your approval for us to process this kind of personal data and you can agree to securely back up your data with us to store your skin diagnosis history. The skin report we generate is standardized, and we won't personalize it with any additional data processed in the App. If you choose to store your information with us, please refer to Secure Cloud Storage section above, for more information. • Body hair Analyzer. The Body Hair Analyzer helps you visually track your hair reduction progress. Using machine learning technology, Philips can analyze the picture you take of the treated body part, plot your hair follicles, and provide hair analysis insights for your session. To use this feature, you need to consent to us processing this personal data and you can agree to securely back up your data with us to store your history. We will not provide advice or recommendations based on your image in your Hair Analysis Report. If you choose to store your information with us, please refer to Secure Cloud Storage feature section above, for more information.

• Audio Flash Counter feature. To optimize your treatment, you need to perform a specific number of flashes on the treated body area. By combining your data with our machine learning technology, Philips can advise you on the number of flashes needed to complete the treatment cycle. Your audio recording captures the number of flashes performed. Philips processes your data to give you a completion percentage for your stroke. To use this feature, you need to consent to us processing this personal data and agree to securely back up your data with us. We do not customize our tips based on the personal data collected while using this feature. If you choose to store your information with us, please refer to Secure Cloud Storage section above, for more information. • Provide app messaging capabilities. Maintaining a consistent treatment schedule is essential for achieving great hair removal results, which is why we provide you with helpful reminders to stay on track. These notifications may include updates on your treatment phases, as well as news on your upcoming treatment date and time. For this purpose, we do process your data on our back end if you provide permission and you are using a device running Android Operating System. Otherwise, if you prefer to use the app locally, your data will remain solely within your mobile device and we will not process your data in our servers for providing app messaging capabilities.

• Improving our apps and services. Our primary goal is to provide you with the best possible products and services. You can help us achieve this by enabling us to observe and collect data from you when you use this App and the connected Devices. • Analytics. To achieve this, we collect information about how you use the App and assess its performance on your mobile device. This includes identifying and promptly resolving any issues that may arise, such as App crashes. Additionally, we may analyze changes or features among different groups of users to improve interactions and user experiences. • Surveys and feedback. Occasionally, we may interact with you to gather your feedback by inviting you to participate in surveys or research projects organized by us. • Artificial intelligence models. Our AI models use curated data to ensure their accuracy and effectiveness. To maintain this level of quality and deliver the best possible experience, we may need to collect additional data for retraining them with new scenarios or improving existing ones. We process data relating to your use of our AI-powered features (Body Hair Analyzer and Audio Flash Counter) to further minimize and, to the extent possible, anonymize the data before using it for algorithm retraining. We may pseudonymize, combine and aggregate the above information with data collected from your usage of other Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, in order to draw critical insights that will enable us to improve our products and services to better meet your needs, with more personalized and effective products and services in the future.