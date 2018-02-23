Last modified October 2025 Introduction and scope The Philips Lumea IPL App (“App”) provides you with personalised hair treatment, hair removal and skin routine services.
This Philips Lumea IPL App Privacy Notice (“App Privacy Notice”) explains how Philips processes information and personal data when you use the App and its connected products (“Devices”), and supplements the Philips Privacy Notice, which provides general information on how we process your personal data, including information not specifically covered in this App Privacy Notice.
Data controller
The data controller of your data is Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V., with address at High Tech Campus 52, 5656 AE, Eindhoven, The Netherlands.
Last modified October 2025
Introduction and scope
The Philips Lumea IPL App (“App”) provides you with personalised hair treatment, hair removal and skin routine services.
Why we process your data Subject to your choices, we process your personal data for the following purposes: • Creating and managing your MyPhilips account. When utilizing the App, you have the option to either create and/or log into your MyPhilips account or use the app in guest mode. If you decide to use the App with an account, you can manually enter your personal information or use third-party login credentials. Registration with us grants you access to valuable benefits, including extended warranty coverage for your products, secure backup of your data, access to premium features and the ability to easily register your product(s). For more information on how you can use your MyPhilips account, please refer to Philips Privacy Notice. • Provide App services. In order to provide you with a personalized and comprehensive hair removal experience in your App, we process your personal data, enabling you to track your progress, hair removal and skin history, and customize your experience. App features that may process your personal data include: • Secure Cloud Storage. By creating your MyPhilips account and giving your consent to data backup synchronization, you enable us to securely store your skin, body and hair data, IPL device data, treatment program data and any other data that you choose to upload into the App. This option helps ensure that your data is safely backed up, especially if you need to reinstall the App on another device. If you use the App locally, your data will remain solely within your mobile device. Please note that this is an optional feature and you can use the core services in the App without backing up your data with us. • Articles and tips. This App aims to raise your awareness and provide you with the latest techniques and trends in hair removal and skin beauty. For this purpose, we process your data to offer you relevant tips and articles in the language you have selected in your mobile device settings and based on your treatment data. You do not need to store your data with us to access our in-app content. • Schedule treatment. To facilitate your IPL hair treatment removal, Philips provides you with a schedule treatment functionality which allows you to plan your treatments and track your progress. For this purpose, Philips processes information about the body part you wish to treat and your treatment data. This information helps us to guide you through your hair removal journey and helps enhance future results. We don't require you to store your data with us to use this feature. It's ultimately up to you to decide whether or not you want to securely back up your progress or keep it locally on your mobile device. • Unlock premium feature(s). If you have a premium Device, you can enjoy exclusive App features. To unlock them we need to process your MyPhilips account data in order to authenticate your eligibility for these features. Because of the nature of processing, you can only unlock these features if you log into your MyPhilips account and consent to securely store your data with us. These exclusive features include:
Why we process your data
Subject to your choices, we process your personal data for the following purposes:
• Creating and managing your MyPhilips account. When utilizing the App, you have the option to either create and/or log into your MyPhilips account or use the app in guest mode. If you decide to use the App with an account, you can manually enter your personal information or use third-party login credentials. Registration with us grants you access to valuable benefits, including extended warranty coverage for your products, secure backup of your data, access to premium features and the ability to easily register your product(s). For more information on how you can use your MyPhilips account, please refer to Philips Privacy Notice.
• Provide App services. In order to provide you with a personalized and comprehensive hair removal experience in your App, we process your personal data, enabling you to track your progress, hair removal and skin history, and customize your experience. App features that may process your personal data include:
• Secure Cloud Storage. By creating your MyPhilips account and giving your consent to data backup synchronization, you enable us to securely store your skin, body and hair data, IPL device data, treatment program data and any other data that you choose to upload into the App. This option helps ensure that your data is safely backed up, especially if you need to reinstall the App on another device. If you use the App locally, your data will remain solely within your mobile device. Please note that this is an optional feature and you can use the core services in the App without backing up your data with us.
• Articles and tips. This App aims to raise your awareness and provide you with the latest techniques and trends in hair removal and skin beauty. For this purpose, we process your data to offer you relevant tips and articles in the language you have selected in your mobile device settings and based on your treatment data. You do not need to store your data with us to access our in-app content.
• Schedule treatment. To facilitate your IPL hair treatment removal, Philips provides you with a schedule treatment functionality which allows you to plan your treatments and track your progress. For this purpose, Philips processes information about the body part you wish to treat and your treatment data. This information helps us to guide you through your hair removal journey and helps enhance future results. We don't require you to store your data with us to use this feature. It's ultimately up to you to decide whether or not you want to securely back up your progress or keep it locally on your mobile device.
• Unlock premium feature(s). If you have a premium Device, you can enjoy exclusive App features. To unlock them we need to process your MyPhilips account data in order to authenticate your eligibility for these features. Because of the nature of processing, you can only unlock these features if you log into your MyPhilips account and consent to securely store your data with us. These exclusive features include:
• Skin selfie Analyzer. Exclusive to premium Devices, the Skin Selfie Analyzer feature enables you to receive a skin diagnosis based on your selfie and questionnaire answers. Our end goal is to provide you with education, advice, and guidance throughout your skincare journey. Since the information we collect could be used to make inferences about your skin health, we consider it sensitive data. Therefore, to use this feature, you need to give your approval for us to process this kind of personal data and you can agree to securely back up your data with us to store your skin diagnosis history. The skin report we generate is standardized, and we won't personalize it with any additional data processed in the App. If you choose to store your information with us, please refer to Secure Cloud Storage section above, for more information. • Body hair Analyzer. The Body Hair Analyzer helps you visually track your hair reduction progress. Using machine learning technology, Philips can analyze the picture you take of the treated body part, plot your hair follicles, and provide hair analysis insights for your session. To use this feature, you need to consent to us processing this personal data and you can agree to securely back up your data with us to store your history. We will not provide advice or recommendations based on your image in your Hair Analysis Report. If you choose to store your information with us, please refer to Secure Cloud Storage feature section above, for more information. • Provide app messaging capabilities. Maintaining a consistent treatment schedule is essential for achieving great hair removal results, which is why we provide you with helpful reminders to stay on track. These notifications may include updates on your treatment phases, as well as news on your upcoming treatment date and time. For this purpose, we do process your data on our back end if you provide permission and you are using a device running Android Operating System. Otherwise, if you prefer to use the app locally, your data will remain solely within your mobile device and we will not process your data in our servers for providing app messaging capabilities. • Analytics. To achieve this, we collect information about how you use the App and assess its performance on your mobile device. This includes identifying and promptly resolving any issues that may arise, such as App crashes. Additionally, we may analyze changes or features among different groups of users to improve interactions and user experiences. • Surveys and feedback. Occasionally, we may interact with you to gather your feedback by inviting you to participate in surveys or research projects organized by us. • Artificial intelligence models. Our AI models use curated data to ensure their accuracy and effectiveness. To maintain this level of quality and deliver the best possible experience, we may need to collect additional data for retraining them with new scenarios or improving existing ones. We process data relating to your use of our AI-powered features (Body Hair Analyzer and Audio Flash Counter) to further minimize and, to the extent possible, anonymize the data before using it for algorithm retraining. We may pseudonymize, combine and aggregate the above information with data collected from your usage of other Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, in order to draw critical insights that will enable us to improve our products and services to better meet your needs, with more personalized and effective products and services in the future.
• Audio Flash Counter feature. To optimize your treatment, you need to perform a specific number of flashes on the treated body area. By combining your data with our machine learning technology, Philips can advise you on the number of flashes needed to complete the treatment cycle. Your audio recording captures the number of flashes performed. Philips processes your data to give you a completion percentage for your stroke. To use this feature, you need to consent to us processing this personal data and agree to securely back up your data with us. We do not customize our tips based on the personal data collected while using this feature. If you choose to store your information with us, please refer to Secure Cloud Storage section above, for more information.
• Improving our apps and services. Our primary goal is to provide you with the best possible products and services. You can help us achieve this by enabling us to observe and collect data from you when you use this App and the connected Devices.
• Skin selfie Analyzer. Exclusive to premium Devices, the Skin Selfie Analyzer feature enables you to receive a skin diagnosis based on your selfie and questionnaire answers. Our end goal is to provide you with education, advice, and guidance throughout your skincare journey. Since the information we collect could be used to make inferences about your skin health, we consider it sensitive data. Therefore, to use this feature, you need to give your approval for us to process this kind of personal data and you can agree to securely back up your data with us to store your skin diagnosis history. The skin report we generate is standardized, and we won't personalize it with any additional data processed in the App. If you choose to store your information with us, please refer to Secure Cloud Storage section above, for more information.
• Body hair Analyzer. The Body Hair Analyzer helps you visually track your hair reduction progress. Using machine learning technology, Philips can analyze the picture you take of the treated body part, plot your hair follicles, and provide hair analysis insights for your session. To use this feature, you need to consent to us processing this personal data and you can agree to securely back up your data with us to store your history. We will not provide advice or recommendations based on your image in your Hair Analysis Report. If you choose to store your information with us, please refer to Secure Cloud Storage feature section above, for more information.
• Provide app messaging capabilities. Maintaining a consistent treatment schedule is essential for achieving great hair removal results, which is why we provide you with helpful reminders to stay on track. These notifications may include updates on your treatment phases, as well as news on your upcoming treatment date and time. For this purpose, we do process your data on our back end if you provide permission and you are using a device running Android Operating System. Otherwise, if you prefer to use the app locally, your data will remain solely within your mobile device and we will not process your data in our servers for providing app messaging capabilities.
• Analytics. To achieve this, we collect information about how you use the App and assess its performance on your mobile device. This includes identifying and promptly resolving any issues that may arise, such as App crashes. Additionally, we may analyze changes or features among different groups of users to improve interactions and user experiences.
• Surveys and feedback. Occasionally, we may interact with you to gather your feedback by inviting you to participate in surveys or research projects organized by us.
• Artificial intelligence models. Our AI models use curated data to ensure their accuracy and effectiveness. To maintain this level of quality and deliver the best possible experience, we may need to collect additional data for retraining them with new scenarios or improving existing ones. We process data relating to your use of our AI-powered features (Body Hair Analyzer and Audio Flash Counter) to further minimize and, to the extent possible, anonymize the data before using it for algorithm retraining.
We may pseudonymize, combine and aggregate the above information with data collected from your usage of other Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, in order to draw critical insights that will enable us to improve our products and services to better meet your needs, with more personalized and effective products and services in the future.
What data we process The categories of personal data we process include: • Contact information (such as your first name, surname and email address). If you decide to create a MyPhilips account with your social media account, the registration form will be pre-populated with the contact information provided by your social media provider. • Information about your location (such as your country, language preference); • Information about your registered product/service (such as the name of the purchased product and the date and proof of purchase). For more information on additional personal data we may collect through your MyPhilips Account, please refer to the Philips Privacy Notice.
What data we process
The categories of personal data we process include:
• Contact information (such as your first name, surname and email address). If you decide to create a MyPhilips account with your social media account, the registration form will be pre-populated with the contact information provided by your social media provider.
• Information about your location (such as your country, language preference);
• Information about your registered product/service (such as the name of the purchased product and the date and proof of purchase).
For more information on additional personal data we may collect through your MyPhilips Account, please refer to the Philips Privacy Notice.
• Provide App services. • Information about your MyPhilips account (Philips account unique identifier) • Information about Device (device category and CTN) • Information about your treatment program (treatment phase, interval, completion, number of treatments, intensity and comfort level, number of flashes and missed spot, body area length, missed or late treatment) • Information about your skin (skin tone, skin routine and issues) and if you are using Skin Analyzer, we will also process information about Skin Report (Skin overall score, texture, firmness, skin shine, eye area, radiance, dark circles, smoothness) • Information about your body and body hair data (body hair color) and if you are using Body Hair analyzer, we will also process information about your Hair Analysis Report (body area name, hair count, location and region of interest, feedback and metadata of your image linked to this report) • Information about your audio recording if you are using Flash Counter (each audio sample is less than 1 second) • Information about your picture (Skin Selfie picture, Body hair image) • Information about your app settings (user settings)
• Provide App services.
• Information about your MyPhilips account (Philips account unique identifier)
• Information about Device (device category and CTN)
• Information about your treatment program (treatment phase, interval, completion, number of treatments, intensity and comfort level, number of flashes and missed spot, body area length, missed or late treatment)
• Information about your skin (skin tone, skin routine and issues) and if you are using Skin Analyzer, we will also process information about Skin Report (Skin overall score, texture, firmness, skin shine, eye area, radiance, dark circles, smoothness)
• Information about your body and body hair data (body hair color) and if you are using Body Hair analyzer, we will also process information about your Hair Analysis Report (body area name, hair count, location and region of interest, feedback and metadata of your image linked to this report)
• Information about your audio recording if you are using Flash Counter (each audio sample is less than 1 second)
• Information about your picture (Skin Selfie picture, Body hair image)
• Information about your app settings (user settings)
• Information about country and language • Information about your treatment (number of treatments)
• Information about country and language
• Information about your treatment (number of treatments)
• Schedule treatment. When using our Schedule treatment feature, we process the following categories of personal data: • Information about your treatment program (treatment phase, interval, completion, date, number of treatments, intensity and comfort level, number of flashes and missed spot, body area length, missed or late treatment, feedback, algorithm coordinate for scheduling treatment) • Information about your skin (skin tone) and your body and body hair data (body area name, body hair color) • Information about your Device (model) • Unlock premium feature(s). To unlock exclusive app features for premium Device, we process the following categories of personal data:
• Schedule treatment. When using our Schedule treatment feature, we process the following categories of personal data:
• Information about your treatment program (treatment phase, interval, completion, date, number of treatments, intensity and comfort level, number of flashes and missed spot, body area length, missed or late treatment, feedback, algorithm coordinate for scheduling treatment)
• Information about your skin (skin tone) and your body and body hair data (body area name, body hair color)
• Information about your Device (model)
• Unlock premium feature(s). To unlock exclusive app features for premium Device, we process the following categories of personal data:
• Skin selfie analyzer. When using our Skin selfie analyzer feature, we process the following categories of personal data: • Information about your picture (skin face selfie) • Information about your Skin Report (Skin overall score, texture, firmness, pigmentation, skin shine, eye area, radiance, dark circles, smoothness) • Body hair analyzer. When using our body hair analyzer feature, we process the following categories of personal data: • Information about body and body hair data (body hair color, body area name, hair count, location and region of interest, feedback and metadata of your image linked to this report). We do process the hair density coordinate separately of the picture. • Information about the picture (body hair picture, picture date) • Audio Flash Counter. When using our audio flash counter feature, we process the following categories of personal data: • Provide app messaging capabilities. To provide you with relevant notifications, we process the following category of personal data:
• Skin selfie analyzer. When using our Skin selfie analyzer feature, we process the following categories of personal data:
• Information about your picture (skin face selfie)
• Information about your Skin Report (Skin overall score, texture, firmness, pigmentation, skin shine, eye area, radiance, dark circles, smoothness)
• Body hair analyzer. When using our body hair analyzer feature, we process the following categories of personal data:
• Information about body and body hair data (body hair color, body area name, hair count, location and region of interest, feedback and metadata of your image linked to this report). We do process the hair density coordinate separately of the picture.
• Information about the picture (body hair picture, picture date)
• Audio Flash Counter. When using our audio flash counter feature, we process the following categories of personal data:
• Provide app messaging capabilities. To provide you with relevant notifications, we process the following category of personal data:
· Improve our Products and Services • Analytics. If you allow us to collect analytics, we process the following categories of personal data: We ensure that this data is pseudonymized and does not contain any direct identifiers such as your name, email address etc. • Artificial intelligence models. We process the following categories of personal data:
• Surveys and feedback. We process the following categories of personal data:
· Improve our Products and Services
• Analytics. If you allow us to collect analytics, we process the following categories of personal data:
We ensure that this data is pseudonymized and does not contain any direct identifiers such as your name, email address etc.
• Artificial intelligence models. We process the following categories of personal data:
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data are as follows: • Providing App Services. • Secure Cloud Storage. To enable data backup, we rely on the legal basis of performance of the contract. However, because this feature may involve processing sensitive data, we will require your explicit consent. Please note that if you do not provide consent, you will not be able to use this feature. If you no longer want us to back up your data, you may choose to delete your account and any associated data. • Unlock premium feature(s). To unlock the feature, we require you to create / log into your myPhilips account for the purpose of authentication and secure access to the below features. We rely on the legal basis of performance of contract to process your data for unlocking the premium features and storing your unlock status for future authentication purposes. Since we also require access to your mobile device camera to enable the below services, we will ask you to provide us with permission to access your camera. In addition, the below premium features enable you to see your historical data for which we also need you to provide consent to securely store your data with us. As it is not possible to use this feature without creating an account and backing up your data, please refer to Creating and Managing your MyPhilips Account and Secure Cloud Storage sections of this App Privacy Notice for more information.
• Creating and managing your MyPhilips account. We rely on the legal basis of performance of the contract to create and manage your MyPhilips account. To facilitate and enable communication with you and provide the service you explicitly requested, we may access minimal information on your mobile device.
• Articles and hair removal tips. To facilitate and enable communication with you and provide the service you explicitly requested, we access minimal information on your mobile device and rely on the performance of our contract with you.
• Schedule treatment. We rely on the legal basis of performance of the contract. It's possible to use this feature without creating an account and backing up your data. However, if you choose to store your information with us, please refer to Secure Cloud Storage section for more information.
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data are as follows:
• Providing App Services.
• Secure Cloud Storage. To enable data backup, we rely on the legal basis of performance of the contract. However, because this feature may involve processing sensitive data, we will require your explicit consent. Please note that if you do not provide consent, you will not be able to use this feature. If you no longer want us to back up your data, you may choose to delete your account and any associated data.
• Unlock premium feature(s). To unlock the feature, we require you to create / log into your myPhilips account for the purpose of authentication and secure access to the below features. We rely on the legal basis of performance of contract to process your data for unlocking the premium features and storing your unlock status for future authentication purposes. Since we also require access to your mobile device camera to enable the below services, we will ask you to provide us with permission to access your camera. In addition, the below premium features enable you to see your historical data for which we also need you to provide consent to securely store your data with us. As it is not possible to use this feature without creating an account and backing up your data, please refer to Creating and Managing your MyPhilips Account and Secure Cloud Storage sections of this App Privacy Notice for more information.
• Skin selfie analyzer. We rely on your explicit consent as this feature may involve processing sensitive data. We may require you to provide permission to access your camera of your mobile device and you remain always free to remove this access in your mobile device settings. • Analytics. We rely on our legitimate interest to process your data for this purpose. We ensure that in pursuing this legitimate interest, your rights and freedoms are not significantly impacted through a thorough legitimate interest balancing test. • Surveys and feedback. We rely on the legal basis of legitimate interest for conducting surveys. These surveys are instrumental in enhancing your user experience and the services we provide. We ensure that, in pursuing this legitimate interest, your rights and freedoms are not significantly impacted through a thorough legitimate interest balancing test. We rely on Cookies to enable access to your information for the aforementioned purposes and seek your express consent prior to enabling these Cookies. Please see below Chapter titled Accessing or Storing Information on Your Device. You can choose to withdraw this consent anytime in the Settings of the App. If you withdraw this consent, we will no longer collect and process additional data, but data previously collected/ processed may still be used for the purpose of product and service improvement. We rely on your express consent prior to enabling access to your information for displaying surveys and feedback forms to you in the App. You can choose to withdraw this consent anytime in the Settings of the App. If you withdraw this consent, we will no longer collect and process this data, but data previously collected/ processed may still be used for the purpose of product and service improvement. As stated above, we may pseudonymize, combine and aggregate this information with other information that we may have about you, in order to draw key insights and improve our products, services and solutions. For this specific purpose, we rely on our legitimate interest. We always conduct a balancing test in order to make sure that our legitimate interests outweigh any risks to your rights and freedoms.
• Body hair analyzer. We rely on your explicit consent as this feature may involve processing sensitive data. We may require you to provide permission to access your camera of your mobile device and you remain always free to remove this access in your mobile device settings.
• Audio Flash Counter. We rely on the legal basis of performance of the contract. We may require you to provide permission to access your microphone of your mobile device and you remain always free to remove this access in your mobile device settings.
• Provide app messaging capabilities. Depending on the notifications, we rely on the legal basis of the performance of the contract to facilitate and enable communication with you and provide the service you explicitly requested. However, any notifications associated with marketing initiatives based on your personal data will require your prior consent for marketing communication within our App.
• Skin selfie analyzer. We rely on your explicit consent as this feature may involve processing sensitive data. We may require you to provide permission to access your camera of your mobile device and you remain always free to remove this access in your mobile device settings.
• Analytics. We rely on our legitimate interest to process your data for this purpose. We ensure that in pursuing this legitimate interest, your rights and freedoms are not significantly impacted through a thorough legitimate interest balancing test.
• Surveys and feedback. We rely on the legal basis of legitimate interest for conducting surveys. These surveys are instrumental in enhancing your user experience and the services we provide. We ensure that, in pursuing this legitimate interest, your rights and freedoms are not significantly impacted through a thorough legitimate interest balancing test.
We rely on Cookies to enable access to your information for the aforementioned purposes and seek your express consent prior to enabling these Cookies. Please see below Chapter titled Accessing or Storing Information on Your Device. You can choose to withdraw this consent anytime in the Settings of the App. If you withdraw this consent, we will no longer collect and process additional data, but data previously collected/ processed may still be used for the purpose of product and service improvement. We rely on your express consent prior to enabling access to your information for displaying surveys and feedback forms to you in the App. You can choose to withdraw this consent anytime in the Settings of the App. If you withdraw this consent, we will no longer collect and process this data, but data previously collected/ processed may still be used for the purpose of product and service improvement.
As stated above, we may pseudonymize, combine and aggregate this information with other information that we may have about you, in order to draw key insights and improve our products, services and solutions. For this specific purpose, we rely on our legitimate interest. We always conduct a balancing test in order to make sure that our legitimate interests outweigh any risks to your rights and freedoms.
When required to provide our services, the app may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features. These permissions include: • WiFi. The app requires access to the mobile device’s files to store the language configurations and other files that the app uses to operate (e.g., graphics, media files, or other large program assets). If you delete the app, the data will be deleted from your mobile device. • Photos and Media. The App may request permission to access the mobile device’s camera or photo gallery if you wish to use either the Skin AI or the BodyHair Analyzer feature. As a technical precondition, Android operating systems may request permission for Videos, however, the App will only use the permission to access the camera for taking pictures. The data will remain stored in the App on the mobile device, where Philips will not have access to it unless you provide consent. • Microphone and Audio recordings. You may use app features or join research projects that allows the app to count the number of flashes of your Device based on the sounds it makes when flashing. In these cases, the app will require your permission to access your device’s microphone or recording capabilities. Unless we obtain your explicit consent, we won’t store or access any audio recording. The data will be processed and will remain on your mobile device. • Other. In some cases, your operating system may request permissions that your mobile device needs for technical reasons, but that are not controlled or used by Philips. We will not collect any data associated with such permissions unless required to provide our services in accordance with this notice.
When required to provide our services, the app may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features. These permissions include:
• WiFi. The app requires access to the mobile device’s files to store the language configurations and other files that the app uses to operate (e.g., graphics, media files, or other large program assets). If you delete the app, the data will be deleted from your mobile device.
• Photos and Media. The App may request permission to access the mobile device’s camera or photo gallery if you wish to use either the Skin AI or the BodyHair Analyzer feature. As a technical precondition, Android operating systems may request permission for Videos, however, the App will only use the permission to access the camera for taking pictures. The data will remain stored in the App on the mobile device, where Philips will not have access to it unless you provide consent.
• Microphone and Audio recordings. You may use app features or join research projects that allows the app to count the number of flashes of your Device based on the sounds it makes when flashing. In these cases, the app will require your permission to access your device’s microphone or recording capabilities. Unless we obtain your explicit consent, we won’t store or access any audio recording. The data will be processed and will remain on your mobile device.
• Other. In some cases, your operating system may request permissions that your mobile device needs for technical reasons, but that are not controlled or used by Philips. We will not collect any data associated with such permissions unless required to provide our services in accordance with this notice.
When required to provide our services and subject to this App Privacy Notice, we may access information from your device, or store certain information on your device. In order to this we may use various technologies such as cookies, tags, pixels, SDKs or similar technologies, which we collectively refer to as ‘Cookies’ hereafter. • Required Cookies. In some cases, access/ storage of information on your device is essential to provide the App services to you. In such cases, we do not need your prior consent to enable the access or storage. • Security and Authentication. We use functional Cookies for security, authentication, session management and service-related purposes. These Cookies help us verify your identity, protect your account and provide our services. • Cookies required to provide the Service explicitly requested by you. When essential to provide our services, (e.g., to ensure that we provide App content relevant to your country of residence, and in your preferred language; or to make sure that the content fits your mobile device screen) we may need to process information from your mobile device including your IP address, type of mobile internet browser, operating system, SIM card carrier information, session and usage data, or service-related performance data. • Other Cookie. We use Cookies for analytics and product improvement purposes. These Cookies read information and personal data from your mobile device and your app usage and interaction data, and are subject to your prior consent.
When required to provide our services and subject to this App Privacy Notice, we may access information from your device, or store certain information on your device. In order to this we may use various technologies such as cookies, tags, pixels, SDKs or similar technologies, which we collectively refer to as ‘Cookies’ hereafter.
• Required Cookies. In some cases, access/ storage of information on your device is essential to provide the App services to you. In such cases, we do not need your prior consent to enable the access or storage.
• Security and Authentication. We use functional Cookies for security, authentication, session management and service-related purposes. These Cookies help us verify your identity, protect your account and provide our services.
• Cookies required to provide the Service explicitly requested by you. When essential to provide our services, (e.g., to ensure that we provide App content relevant to your country of residence, and in your preferred language; or to make sure that the content fits your mobile device screen) we may need to process information from your mobile device including your IP address, type of mobile internet browser, operating system, SIM card carrier information, session and usage data, or service-related performance data.
• Other Cookie. We use Cookies for analytics and product improvement purposes. These Cookies read information and personal data from your mobile device and your app usage and interaction data, and are subject to your prior consent.
This Privacy Notice forms part of, and must be read in conjunction with, the global Philips Privacy Notice, which we encourage you to read. The global Philips privacy notice is an integral component of this document and provides additional information on the categories of third parties with whom we may share your personal data, the measures we implement to protect your personal data, international data transfers and the safeguards in place, your privacy rights under applicable data protection laws, how to contact the relevant Data Protection Officer, or lodge a complaint, and relevant information specific to certain jurisdictions.
This Privacy Notice forms part of, and must be read in conjunction with, the global Philips Privacy Notice, which we encourage you to read. The global Philips privacy notice is an integral component of this document and provides additional information on the categories of third parties with whom we may share your personal data, the measures we implement to protect your personal data, international data transfers and the safeguards in place, your privacy rights under applicable data protection laws, how to contact the relevant Data Protection Officer, or lodge a complaint, and relevant information specific to certain jurisdictions.
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