Sonicare App notice

Last modified October 2025 Introduction and scope The Philips Sonicare Mobile Application (“App”) connects with Philips Sonicare power toothbrush connected models (“Devices”) and provides you with real-time feedback on your brushing and enables you to track your brushing habits and receive coaching tips to help improve your oral care routine. The Devices that are capable of connecting to the App will have ‘connected’ in the model name or otherwise indicate that they are capable of connecting to the App.
This Philips Sonicare App Privacy Notice (“App Privacy Notice”) explains how Philips processes information and personal data when you use App and its connected Devices, and supplements the global Philips Privacy Notice, which provides general information on how we process your personal data, including information not specifically covered in the App Privacy Notice.
Data controller
The data controller of your data is Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC with address at 22100 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell WA 98021, USA. Our representative in the European Union is Philips International B.V. as identified in the global Philips Privacy Notice.
Last modified October 2025
Introduction and scope
The Philips Sonicare Mobile Application (“App”) connects with Philips Sonicare power toothbrush connected models (“Devices”) and provides you with real-time feedback on your brushing and enables you to track your brushing habits and receive coaching tips to help improve your oral care routine. The Devices that are capable of connecting to the App will have ‘connected’ in the model name or otherwise indicate that they are capable of connecting to the App.
Subject to your choices, we process your personal data for the following purposes: • Creating and managing your MyPhilips Account. When utilizing the App, you need to create or log into your existing MyPhilips account. To create an account, you can manually enter your personal information or use third-party login credentials. Registration with us grants you access to valuable benefits, including extended warranty coverage for your products, secure storage of your data, and the ability to easily register your product(s). For more information on how you can use your MyPhilips account, please refer to the global Philips Privacy Notice. • Providing App Services. To provide you with a personalized and comprehensive brushing experience in your App, we process your personal data, enabling you to customize your Device settings (e.g., mode and intensity of handle), track your progress, view your brushing history and customize your experience. Features provided through the App that may process your personal data include: • Secure Cloud Storage. By logging into your account in the App you can securely store your brushing data, which are associated to your account at our backend. This will enable your data to be safely backed up and restored especially in the event you need to delete and re-install the App on another device. • Real-time / Guided Brushing Service. The App includes a unique feature that allows you to monitor your brushing session live. This is supported by Devices which host IMU sensors. We provide you with real-time guidance on brushing for an optimized session. The data from your brushing session is transmitted via Bluetooth to the App, where you can review your progress and track your brushing technique over time. To transfer your data to the App, all you need is to have your mobile device nearby! Otherwise, your data will be stored on your Device for a limited number of brushing sessions. Once the limit is reached, the oldest session will be deleted to make room for the latest one until your mobile device reconnects to the App. • Dashboard Service. This App includes a dashboard feature that empowers you as a user, to take care of your oral health by transmitting data from your Device via Bluetooth to the App, enabling you to review your brushing habits in user-friendly and easily understandable metrics. To transfer your data to the App, all you need is to have your mobile device nearby!
Why we process your data
Please note that some premium/advanced Devices of Philips use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to convert the raw IMU sensor data to derive predictive insights about coverage, pressure and scrubbing relating to the user’s brushing session which are then displayed to you in the App. Please note that this AI/ML model is integrated either in the App or the Device itself and processes your personal data locally in the Device without utilizing any cloud-based processing services.
• Helpful Tips and Tricks. The App aims to raise your awareness and provide you with the latest techniques and trends in brushing. For this purpose, we process your data to offer you relevant tips and articles in the language you have selected in your mobile device settings. We may customize the content based on your personal data collected while using our app services. However, please note that we rely on rule-based engines that only process your personal data locally in the App.
• Providing App Messaging Capabilities. Maintaining a consistent brushing routine is essential for achieving great brushing results, which is why we provide you with helpful reminders to stay on track. These notifications may include brushing reminders as well as alerting you when to replace your brush head and sending you mouthwash or tongue cleaning reminders, depending on the Device model connected to the App. Please note that your data will remain solely within your mobile device, and we will not use cloud processing services for providing app messaging capabilities to you.
• Smart Reorder Service. In some countries, we support Smart Reorder Services (“Smart Reorder”), which you need to explicitly subscribe to, in the App. When you subscribe to Smart Reorder, the App will enable you to set up Smart Reorder via Amazon’s DART Service (“DART”). For such purposes, you will have to log into your Amazon Account, and Amazon will provide its own services to you. Please read Amazon’s Terms of Use and Privacy Notice as they inform you about its privacy practices, including, what type of personal data it collects, and how it uses, processes and protects them. You understand that Amazon provides its own services to you, and by activating Smart Reorder within the App, you instruct us to share your Smart Reorder Data with Amazon, which acts as an independent data controller for providing these services to you and may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may not provide adequate protection to personal data.
Subject to your choices, we process your personal data for the following purposes:
• Creating and managing your MyPhilips Account. When utilizing the App, you need to create or log into your existing MyPhilips account. To create an account, you can manually enter your personal information or use third-party login credentials. Registration with us grants you access to valuable benefits, including extended warranty coverage for your products, secure storage of your data, and the ability to easily register your product(s). For more information on how you can use your MyPhilips account, please refer to the global Philips Privacy Notice.
• Providing App Services. To provide you with a personalized and comprehensive brushing experience in your App, we process your personal data, enabling you to customize your Device settings (e.g., mode and intensity of handle), track your progress, view your brushing history and customize your experience. Features provided through the App that may process your personal data include:
• Secure Cloud Storage. By logging into your account in the App you can securely store your brushing data, which are associated to your account at our backend. This will enable your data to be safely backed up and restored especially in the event you need to delete and re-install the App on another device.
• Real-time / Guided Brushing Service. The App includes a unique feature that allows you to monitor your brushing session live. This is supported by Devices which host IMU sensors. We provide you with real-time guidance on brushing for an optimized session. The data from your brushing session is transmitted via Bluetooth to the App, where you can review your progress and track your brushing technique over time. To transfer your data to the App, all you need is to have your mobile device nearby! Otherwise, your data will be stored on your Device for a limited number of brushing sessions. Once the limit is reached, the oldest session will be deleted to make room for the latest one until your mobile device reconnects to the App.
• Dashboard Service. This App includes a dashboard feature that empowers you as a user, to take care of your oral health by transmitting data from your Device via Bluetooth to the App, enabling you to review your brushing habits in user-friendly and easily understandable metrics. To transfer your data to the App, all you need is to have your mobile device nearby!
• Improving our apps and services. If you provide consent, you will help us improve the app and our connected products (as well as develop new oral healthcare solutions for you!) based on the data we observe and collect when you use our services. • Analytics data. To achieve this, we collect information about how you use the Device and App and assess its performance on your mobile device. This includes identifying and promptly resolving any issues that may arise, such as app crashes and evaluating how the app is accessed and used, including directly linking you to specific app sections. Additionally, we analyze changes or features among different groups of users to improve interactions and user experiences. We may pseudonymize, combine and aggregate the above information with data collected from your usage of other Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, in order to draw critical insights that will enable us to improve our products and services to better meet your needs, with more personalized and effective products and services in the future. • Insurance or oral healthcare providers. In some countries, you may join special Sonicare programs where you can instruct Philips to share your personal data with your insurer, dentist or healthcare provider. Subject to the terms of your program, we may also analyze, combine and aggregate your data to prepare aggregated statistical reports. If you enroll in these programs, you will receive supplementary information on how your data is handled. • Apple Health. In some countries, we allow you to exchange data with Apple Health. If you are using iOS, you can authorize the app to read data from your Apple’s Health app as well as to write data to Apple’s Health app. Philips’ cloud solutions do not sync with Apple. This means that the exchange of data only happens locally in your mobile device. Make sure to check Apple’s privacy notice to understand how they handle your personal data for which they remain an independent data controller.
• Surveys and Feedback. Occasionally, we may interact with you to gather your feedback by inviting you to participate in surveys or research projects organized by us.
• Enabling you to share your data with third parties. We want to allow you to share your data with companies that you trust and with some of our business partners.
• Improving our apps and services. If you provide consent, you will help us improve the app and our connected products (as well as develop new oral healthcare solutions for you!) based on the data we observe and collect when you use our services.
• Analytics data. To achieve this, we collect information about how you use the Device and App and assess its performance on your mobile device. This includes identifying and promptly resolving any issues that may arise, such as app crashes and evaluating how the app is accessed and used, including directly linking you to specific app sections. Additionally, we analyze changes or features among different groups of users to improve interactions and user experiences.
We may pseudonymize, combine and aggregate the above information with data collected from your usage of other Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, in order to draw critical insights that will enable us to improve our products and services to better meet your needs, with more personalized and effective products and services in the future.
• Insurance or oral healthcare providers. In some countries, you may join special Sonicare programs where you can instruct Philips to share your personal data with your insurer, dentist or healthcare provider. Subject to the terms of your program, we may also analyze, combine and aggregate your data to prepare aggregated statistical reports. If you enroll in these programs, you will receive supplementary information on how your data is handled.
• Apple Health. In some countries, we allow you to exchange data with Apple Health. If you are using iOS, you can authorize the app to read data from your Apple’s Health app as well as to write data to Apple’s Health app. Philips’ cloud solutions do not sync with Apple. This means that the exchange of data only happens locally in your mobile device. Make sure to check Apple’s privacy notice to understand how they handle your personal data for which they remain an independent data controller.
What data we process The categories of personal data we process include: • Creating and managing your MyPhilips Account. When logging into your MyPhilips account in the App, we process the following categories of personal data: • Contact information (such as your first name, surname and email address). If you decide to create a MyPhilips account with your social media account, the registration form will be pre-populated with the contact information provided by your social media provider. • Information about your location (such as your country, language preference). • Information about your registered product/service (such as the name of the purchased product and the date and proof of purchase). • Secure Cloud Storage. We will process and store the following categories of personal data: • Device Data (such as Handle CTN, Device Serial number, Handle Session ID, Sensor Data) • Real-time / Guided Brushing Service. When using our real-time or guided brushing service, the following categories of data are processed: Handle CTN, Session ID, Device Serial Number, Sensor Data, Gyro Compensation, App Version, Platform, and results (such as brushing coverage, brushing pressure and scrubbing data). • Providing App Messaging Capabilities. To provide you with relevant notifications, the following categories of data are processed: Information about your connected Device (such as real-time Device status, battery level, overheating, brushing session) and mobile device (such as OS, model, country, language, etc.). • Smart Reorder Service. When you actively request Smart Reorder within the App, we share the following data with Amazon: the generic model ID of your Device and when your brush head is at a ‘high’ (80%) or ‘low’ (20%) wear range (“Smart Reorder Data”). High range is when you put on a new brush head. Low range is when your brush head has reached 20%, in which case we send daily brush head wear percentage to Amazon until you have replaced your brush head to fulfill the reorder. You can at any time, revoke the sharing of this data and cancel the reorder of brush heads by choosing the ‘Brush Head Reorder Settings’ within the App.
For more information on additional personal data we may collect through your MyPhilips Account, please refer to the Philips Privacy Notice.
• Providing app services.
• Brush Head Data (such as serial number, type, status, last connected time, lifetime limit and usage)
• Brushing Session Data (such as session ID, serial number of handle, brush head serial number, coverage, pressure, scrubbing, time stamps, handle intensity, brush head ware, and other session details such as brushing start location)
• User Settings (such as Device Model, Country Code, Smart Reorder settings, Tongue Clean settings, Mouth Rinse settings, Install Date, Consent status, Brush head replacement date, Device Serial number, Last Stored Session ID, Device onboarding data, Progress report, focus areas (such as plaque build-up, bleeding areas, gum recession, potential cavities), responses to personalization questions in the App, habit configurations)
• Floss, Mouth Rinse and Tongue Cleaning Data (session IDs, completion status, date)
• Insurance Data (such as insurance provider name, program code, country, ID, consent status, time stamps). This is only applicable if have joined one of our special Sonicare programs).
• Dashboard Service. When using our real-time or guided brushing service, the following categories of data are processed: average coverage, brushing frequency, average brushing time, ideal pressure, scrubbing data, brush head wear and day summaries.
• Helpful Tips and Tricks. When using our content features, the following categories of data are processed: information about your country and language from your mobile device settings.
What data we process
The categories of personal data we process include:
• Creating and managing your MyPhilips Account. When logging into your MyPhilips account in the App, we process the following categories of personal data:
• Contact information (such as your first name, surname and email address). If you decide to create a MyPhilips account with your social media account, the registration form will be pre-populated with the contact information provided by your social media provider.
• Information about your location (such as your country, language preference).
• Information about your registered product/service (such as the name of the purchased product and the date and proof of purchase).
• Secure Cloud Storage. We will process and store the following categories of personal data:
• Device Data (such as Handle CTN, Device Serial number, Handle Session ID, Sensor Data)
• Real-time / Guided Brushing Service. When using our real-time or guided brushing service, the following categories of data are processed: Handle CTN, Session ID, Device Serial Number, Sensor Data, Gyro Compensation, App Version, Platform, and results (such as brushing coverage, brushing pressure and scrubbing data).
• Providing App Messaging Capabilities. To provide you with relevant notifications, the following categories of data are processed: Information about your connected Device (such as real-time Device status, battery level, overheating, brushing session) and mobile device (such as OS, model, country, language, etc.).
• Smart Reorder Service. When you actively request Smart Reorder within the App, we share the following data with Amazon: the generic model ID of your Device and when your brush head is at a ‘high’ (80%) or ‘low’ (20%) wear range (“Smart Reorder Data”). High range is when you put on a new brush head. Low range is when your brush head has reached 20%, in which case we send daily brush head wear percentage to Amazon until you have replaced your brush head to fulfill the reorder. You can at any time, revoke the sharing of this data and cancel the reorder of brush heads by choosing the ‘Brush Head Reorder Settings’ within the App.
• Analytics data. • Information about your mobile device and app (such as anonymized visitor Ds, mobile device data including operating system, orientation, device model and/or version, mobile dimension and screen size, resolution, timestamps, hashed IP address, instance IDs, device identifiers, iOS hardware, iOS identifier for Advertising, iOS identifier for Vendors, Android Advertiser ID, device manufacturer, Android Hardware ID, Developer ID, Application version, amount of RAM and disk space, Central Processing Unit architecture, Language, Country, radio/network information, carrier, signal strength, jailbroken/rooted status of device, battery level and charging state, background state, app package name, pseudonymous app-instance identifier, associated RSID, etc.) • Information about your connected Device (such as information about your Device model, serial number).
• Improving our apps and services. To improve our products and services (and develop new ones!), we process the following categories of personal data:
• App settings and usage information (includes pseudonymized and hashed Philips unique identifier, permission and consent settings in the app, usage metrics such as brushing session ID, brushing start time and end time, clicks and views in the app, etc.).
We ensure that this data is pseudonymized and does not contain any direct identifiers such as your name, email address, etc.
• Surveys and feedback. We collect and process the comments and feedback responses that you provide to us as well as associated information such as your mobile device ID, customer ID, OS name, version, build, hardware, carrier, language, country, local device model, answers and comments, manufacturer, anonymized IP address and operating system. We do not collect any directly identifying information about you.
• Analytics data.
• Information about your mobile device and app (such as anonymized visitor Ds, mobile device data including operating system, orientation, device model and/or version, mobile dimension and screen size, resolution, timestamps, hashed IP address, instance IDs, device identifiers, iOS hardware, iOS identifier for Advertising, iOS identifier for Vendors, Android Advertiser ID, device manufacturer, Android Hardware ID, Developer ID, Application version, amount of RAM and disk space, Central Processing Unit architecture, Language, Country, radio/network information, carrier, signal strength, jailbroken/rooted status of device, battery level and charging state, background state, app package name, pseudonymous app-instance identifier, associated RSID, etc.)
• Information about your connected Device (such as information about your Device model, serial number).
• Enabling you to share your data with third parties. We want to allow you to share your data with companies that you trust and with some of our business partners. • Insurance or oral healthcare providers. In some countries, you may join special Sonicare programs where you can instruct Philips to share your personal data with your insurer, dentist or healthcare provider. Subject to the terms of your program, we may also analyze, combine and aggregate your data to prepare aggregated statistical reports. If you enroll in these programs, you will receive supplementary information on how your data is handled. • Apple Health. When using Apple Health, we allow you to share your brushing details subject to your choices and based on the data sharing options available in your country. Philips’ cloud solutions do not sync with Apple. This means that the exchange of data only happens locally in your mobile device. Make sure to check Apple’s privacy notice accessible on your mobile device, to understand how they handle your personal data for which they remain an independent data controller.
• Enabling you to share your data with third parties. We want to allow you to share your data with companies that you trust and with some of our business partners.
• Insurance or oral healthcare providers. In some countries, you may join special Sonicare programs where you can instruct Philips to share your personal data with your insurer, dentist or healthcare provider. Subject to the terms of your program, we may also analyze, combine and aggregate your data to prepare aggregated statistical reports. If you enroll in these programs, you will receive supplementary information on how your data is handled.
• Apple Health. When using Apple Health, we allow you to share your brushing details subject to your choices and based on the data sharing options available in your country. Philips’ cloud solutions do not sync with Apple. This means that the exchange of data only happens locally in your mobile device. Make sure to check Apple’s privacy notice accessible on your mobile device, to understand how they handle your personal data for which they remain an independent data controller.
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data are as follows: • Providing App Services • Secure Cloud Storage. We rely on the legal basis of performance of contract. However, because this feature may involve processing sensitive data, we will require your consent. Please note that if you do not provide consent, you will not be able to use this feature. If you no longer want us to back up your data, you may choose to withdraw consent anytime in the App.
• Creating and managing your MyPhilips Account. We rely on the legal basis of performance of contract to create and manage your MyPhilips Account. We may access minimal information on your mobile device in order to facilitate and enable communication with you and to provide the service you explicitly requested.
• Real-time/ Guided Brushing Service. Philips does not access or process your personal data for the provision of this service. All processing occurs locally on your Device and/or App.
• Dashboard Service. Philips does not access or process your personal data for the provision of this service. All processing occurs locally on your Device and/or App.
• Helpful Tips and Tricks. To facilitate and enable communication with you and provide the service explicitly requested, we rely on performance of contract with you in order to access minimal information on your mobile device
• Providing App Messaging Capabilities. We rely on the legal basis of performance of contract to facilitate and enable communication with you and provide the service you explicitly requested (i.e., by enabling / giving permission to receive push notifications in the App).
• Smart Reorder Service. We rely on the legal basis of performance of contract to facilitate the exchange of minimal information with Amazon Alexa in order to provide the service explicitly requested by you in the App. Please see Amazon’s Privacy Notice for more information on the legal basis that Amazon relies on to process your data in this context.
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data are as follows:
• Providing App Services
• Secure Cloud Storage. We rely on the legal basis of performance of contract. However, because this feature may involve processing sensitive data, we will require your consent. Please note that if you do not provide consent, you will not be able to use this feature. If you no longer want us to back up your data, you may choose to withdraw consent anytime in the App.
• Improving our apps and services. • Analytics. We rely on our legitimate interest to process your data for this purpose. We ensure that in pursuing this legitimate interest, your rights and freedoms are not significantly impacted through a thorough legitimate interest balancing test. We rely on Cookies to enable access to your information for the aforementioned purposes and seek your express consent prior to enabling these Cookies. Please see below Chapter titled Accessing or Storing Information on Your Device. You can choose to withdraw this consent anytime in the Settings of the App. If you withdraw this consent, we will no longer collect and process additional data, but data previously collected/ processed may still be used for the purpose of product and service improvement. We rely on your express consent prior to enabling access to your information for displaying surveys and feedback forms to you in the App. You can choose to withdraw this consent anytime in the Settings of the App. If you withdraw this consent, we will no longer collect and process this data, but data previously collected/ processed may still be used for the purpose of product and service improvement.
• Survey and Feedback. We rely on the legal basis of legitimate interest for conducting surveys. These surveys are instrumental in enhancing your user experience and the services we provide. We ensure that, in pursuing this legitimate interest, your rights and freedoms are not significantly impacted through a thorough legitimate interest balancing test.
As stated above, we may pseudonymize, combine and aggregate this information with other information that we may have about you, to draw key insights and improve our products, services and solutions in the future. For this specific purpose, we rely on our legitimate interest. We always conduct a balancing test to make sure that our legitimate interest outweighs any risks to your rights and freedoms.
• Improving our apps and services.
• Analytics. We rely on our legitimate interest to process your data for this purpose. We ensure that in pursuing this legitimate interest, your rights and freedoms are not significantly impacted through a thorough legitimate interest balancing test.
We rely on Cookies to enable access to your information for the aforementioned purposes and seek your express consent prior to enabling these Cookies. Please see below Chapter titled Accessing or Storing Information on Your Device. You can choose to withdraw this consent anytime in the Settings of the App. If you withdraw this consent, we will no longer collect and process additional data, but data previously collected/ processed may still be used for the purpose of product and service improvement. We rely on your express consent prior to enabling access to your information for displaying surveys and feedback forms to you in the App. You can choose to withdraw this consent anytime in the Settings of the App. If you withdraw this consent, we will no longer collect and process this data, but data previously collected/ processed may still be used for the purpose of product and service improvement.
• Allowing you to share your data with third parties. • Insurance or oral healthcare providers. In some countries, you may join special Sonicare programs where you can instruct Philips to share your personal data with your insurer, dentist or healthcare provider. Subject to the terms of your program, we may also analyze, combine and aggregate your data to prepare aggregated statistical reports. If you enroll in these programs, you will receive supplementary information on how your data is handled. • Apple Health. Philips does not process your personal data for the provision of this service. All processing occurs locally on your device. Please refer to Apple’s privacy notice accessible on your mobile device, to understand how they handle your personal data for which they remain an independent data controller.
• Allowing you to share your data with third parties.
• Insurance or oral healthcare providers. In some countries, you may join special Sonicare programs where you can instruct Philips to share your personal data with your insurer, dentist or healthcare provider. Subject to the terms of your program, we may also analyze, combine and aggregate your data to prepare aggregated statistical reports. If you enroll in these programs, you will receive supplementary information on how your data is handled.
• Apple Health. Philips does not process your personal data for the provision of this service. All processing occurs locally on your device. Please refer to Apple’s privacy notice accessible on your mobile device, to understand how they handle your personal data for which they remain an independent data controller.
When required to provide our services, the app may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features. These permissions include: • Bluetooth and WiF. The app requires WiFi connection to connect to the internet. The App also needs Bluetooth to connect your Device to the app. You can at any time block your Bluetooth connection through the settings of your mobile device. • Calendar. If you want the app to remind you about your upcoming dental appointments, the app will require permission to access your calendar. We will not copy or store your calendar information. This information will remain in your mobile device • Location. To allow users to connect and use any Bluetooth device with their phone, Android operating systems require users to give permission for the app to access coarse geographic location. iOS asks users to give permission for the app to access geographic location, which enables a robust way of syncing data (iBeacon™) from the toothbrush and the mobile device when not using the app. The app does not use these permissions to determine your location, nor does Philips collect your location data. You can revoke location permissions at any time in the settings of your mobile device. • Files: The app requires access to the mobile device’s files to store the language configurations and other files that the app uses to operate (e.g., graphics, media files, or other large program assets). If you delete the app, the data will be deleted from your mobile device. • Other. In some cases, your operating system may request permissions that your mobile device needs for technical reasons, but that are not controlled or used by Philips. We will not collect any data associated with such permissions unless required to provide our services in accordance with this Notice.
When required to provide our services, the app may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features. These permissions include:
• Bluetooth and WiF. The app requires WiFi connection to connect to the internet. The App also needs Bluetooth to connect your Device to the app. You can at any time block your Bluetooth connection through the settings of your mobile device.
• Calendar. If you want the app to remind you about your upcoming dental appointments, the app will require permission to access your calendar. We will not copy or store your calendar information. This information will remain in your mobile device
• Location. To allow users to connect and use any Bluetooth device with their phone, Android operating systems require users to give permission for the app to access coarse geographic location. iOS asks users to give permission for the app to access geographic location, which enables a robust way of syncing data (iBeacon™) from the toothbrush and the mobile device when not using the app. The app does not use these permissions to determine your location, nor does Philips collect your location data. You can revoke location permissions at any time in the settings of your mobile device.
• Files: The app requires access to the mobile device’s files to store the language configurations and other files that the app uses to operate (e.g., graphics, media files, or other large program assets). If you delete the app, the data will be deleted from your mobile device.
• Other. In some cases, your operating system may request permissions that your mobile device needs for technical reasons, but that are not controlled or used by Philips. We will not collect any data associated with such permissions unless required to provide our services in accordance with this Notice.
When required to provide our services and subject to this App Privacy Notice, we may access information from your device, or store certain information on your device. In order to this we may use various technologies such as cookies, tags, pixels, SDKs or similar technologies, which we collectively refer to as ‘Cookies’ hereafter. • Required Cookies. In some cases, access/ storage of information on your device is essential to provide the App services to you. In such cases, we do not need your prior consent to enable the access or storage. • Security and Authentication. We use functional Cookies for security, authentication, session management and service-related purposes. These Cookies help us verify your identity, protect your account and provide our services. • Cookies required to provide the Service explicitly requested by you. When essential to provide our services, (e.g., to ensure that we provide App content relevant to your country of residence, and in your preferred language; or to make sure that the content fits your mobile device screen) we may need to process information from your mobile device including your IP address, type of mobile internet browser, operating system, SIM card carrier information, session and usage data, or service-related performance data. • Other Cookie. We use Cookies for analytics and product improvement purposes. These Cookies read information and personal data from your mobile device and your app usage and interaction data; and are subject to your prior consent.
When required to provide our services and subject to this App Privacy Notice, we may access information from your device, or store certain information on your device. In order to this we may use various technologies such as cookies, tags, pixels, SDKs or similar technologies, which we collectively refer to as ‘Cookies’ hereafter.
• Required Cookies. In some cases, access/ storage of information on your device is essential to provide the App services to you. In such cases, we do not need your prior consent to enable the access or storage.
• Security and Authentication. We use functional Cookies for security, authentication, session management and service-related purposes. These Cookies help us verify your identity, protect your account and provide our services.
• Cookies required to provide the Service explicitly requested by you. When essential to provide our services, (e.g., to ensure that we provide App content relevant to your country of residence, and in your preferred language; or to make sure that the content fits your mobile device screen) we may need to process information from your mobile device including your IP address, type of mobile internet browser, operating system, SIM card carrier information, session and usage data, or service-related performance data.
• Other Cookie. We use Cookies for analytics and product improvement purposes. These Cookies read information and personal data from your mobile device and your app usage and interaction data; and are subject to your prior consent.
This Privacy Notice forms part of, and must be read in conjunction with, the global Philips Privacy Notice, which we encourage you to read. The global Philips privacy notice is an integral component of this document and provides additional information on the categories of third parties with whom we may share your personal data, the measures we implement to protect your personal data, international data transfers and the safeguards in place, your privacy rights under applicable data protection laws, how to contact the relevant Data Protection Officer, or lodge a complaint, and relevant information specific to certain jurisdictions.
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