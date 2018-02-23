Sonicare App notice



Why we process your data Subject to your choices, we process your personal data for the following purposes: • Creating and managing your MyPhilips Account. When utilizing the App, you need to create or log into your existing MyPhilips account. To create an account, you can manually enter your personal information or use third-party login credentials. Registration with us grants you access to valuable benefits, including extended warranty coverage for your products, secure storage of your data, and the ability to easily register your product(s). For more information on how you can use your MyPhilips account, please refer to the global Philips Privacy Notice.

• Providing App Services. To provide you with a personalized and comprehensive brushing experience in your App, we process your personal data, enabling you to customize your Device settings (e.g., mode and intensity of handle), track your progress, view your brushing history and customize your experience. Features provided through the App that may process your personal data include: • Secure Cloud Storage. By logging into your account in the App you can securely store your brushing data, which are associated to your account at our backend. This will enable your data to be safely backed up and restored especially in the event you need to delete and re-install the App on another device. • Real-time / Guided Brushing Service. The App includes a unique feature that allows you to monitor your brushing session live. This is supported by Devices which host IMU sensors. We provide you with real-time guidance on brushing for an optimized session. The data from your brushing session is transmitted via Bluetooth to the App, where you can review your progress and track your brushing technique over time. To transfer your data to the App, all you need is to have your mobile device nearby! Otherwise, your data will be stored on your Device for a limited number of brushing sessions. Once the limit is reached, the oldest session will be deleted to make room for the latest one until your mobile device reconnects to the App.



Please note that some premium/advanced Devices of Philips use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to convert the raw IMU sensor data to derive predictive insights about coverage, pressure and scrubbing relating to the user’s brushing session which are then displayed to you in the App. Please note that this AI/ML model is integrated either in the App or the Device itself and processes your personal data locally in the Device without utilizing any cloud-based processing services.

• Dashboard Service. This App includes a dashboard feature that empowers you as a user, to take care of your oral health by transmitting data from your Device via Bluetooth to the App, enabling you to review your brushing habits in user-friendly and easily understandable metrics. To transfer your data to the App, all you need is to have your mobile device nearby!



• Helpful Tips and Tricks. The App aims to raise your awareness and provide you with the latest techniques and trends in brushing. For this purpose, we process your data to offer you relevant tips and articles in the language you have selected in your mobile device settings. We may customize the content based on your personal data collected while using our app services. However, please note that we rely on rule-based engines that only process your personal data locally in the App.



• Providing App Messaging Capabilities. Maintaining a consistent brushing routine is essential for achieving great brushing results, which is why we provide you with helpful reminders to stay on track. These notifications may include brushing reminders as well as alerting you when to replace your brush head and sending you mouthwash or tongue cleaning reminders, depending on the Device model connected to the App. Please note that your data will remain solely within your mobile device, and we will not use cloud processing services for providing app messaging capabilities to you.



• Smart Reorder Service. In some countries, we support Smart Reorder Services (“Smart Reorder”), which you need to explicitly subscribe to, in the App. When you subscribe to Smart Reorder, the App will enable you to set up Smart Reorder via Amazon’s DART Service (“DART”). For such purposes, you will have to log into your Amazon Account, and Amazon will provide its own services to you. Please read Amazon’s Terms of Use and Privacy Notice as they inform you about its privacy practices, including, what type of personal data it collects, and how it uses, processes and protects them. You understand that Amazon provides its own services to you, and by activating Smart Reorder within the App, you instruct us to share your Smart Reorder Data with Amazon, which acts as an independent data controller for providing these services to you and may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may not provide adequate protection to personal data.



