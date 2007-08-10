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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6932/10

    1 award

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare electric toothbrush that adapts to your oral care needs.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all FlexCare

    Advanced Cleaning

    Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

    • 3 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    • UV brush head sanitizer
    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

    Three different modes for a better cleaning experience

    Three different modes for a better cleaning experience

    The three modes include a clean mode for an outstanding clean in 2 minutes. A sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums and a massage mode to stimulate the gum.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White & green

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      • 1 ProResults standard
      • 1 ProResults compact
      Charger
      1
      Handles
      1 FlexCare
      Travel case
      1 soft
      UV sanitizer
      Yes

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Massage
      Invigorating massage
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
      2 Routines
      Go Care and Max Care
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