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  • Whiter, healthier teeth Whiter, healthier teeth Whiter, healthier teeth

    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6719/43

    Whiter, healthier teeth

    Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode.

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    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all HealthyWhite

    Whiter, healthier teeth

    The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

    • 2 modes
    • 1 brush head
    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

    Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

    Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

    2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Clean Mode: Standard 2 minute mode

    For exceptional everyday clean. Helps maintain whitening treatments.

    Technical Specifications

    • OHC-CHA_0000020

      Color
      Glacier Green

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Brush heads
      1 DiamondClean standard
      Handles
      1 HealthyWhite

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 90% of stains*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Clean & White
      2 min Clean + 30 sec White
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    • Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

      HX9073/33

    • Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

      HX9073/07

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9064/33

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9064/17

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/17

    • Sonicare ic Intercare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9014/10

    • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9014/07

    • Sonicare ic Intercare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9012/10

    • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9012/07

    • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9004/31

    • Sonicare i InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9004/10

    • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9004/07

    • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9003/05

    • Sonicare i InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9002/10

    • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9002/07

    • Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

      HX8072/80

    • Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue cleaning starter kit

      HX8071/10

    • UV Sanitizer UV sanitizer

      HX6907/01

    • Sonicare Sensitive Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6084/07

    • DiamondClean HX6074/62 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6074/62

    • DiamondClean HX6074/60 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6074/60

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6074/31

    • Sonicare W2c Optimal White compact Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6074/27

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6074/07

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6074/05

    • DiamondClean HX6073 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6073/62

    • DiamondClean HX6073 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6073/21

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6072/62

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6072/60

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6072/21

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6072/07

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6072/05

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6068/26

    • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6068/13

    • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6068/12

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/62

    • DiamondClean HX6064/60 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/60

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/33

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/31

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/07

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/05

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6063/62

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6063/60

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6063/35

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/94

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/60

    • Sonicare W Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/10

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/07

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/05

    • Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6054/07

    • Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6053/62

    • Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6053/60

    • Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6053/05

    • Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6052/05

    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6024/31

    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6024/07

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      HX6024/05

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      HX6023/05

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      HX6022/07

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      HX6018/31

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      HX6014/31

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      HX6012/07

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      HX6012/05

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      HX6012/02

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      HX6011/05

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      HX6011/02

    • Sonicare HydroClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6003/05

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      HX6003/02

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      HX6002/40

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      HX6002/05

    • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      HX6001/05

    • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      HX6001/02

    • Travel charger

      CRP241/01

    • ProtectiveClean 4300 Plastic travel case

      CP0754/01

    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/07

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      HX9044/27

    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9044/07

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6014/07

    • Sonicare ProResults gum health Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9034/07

    • Travel charger

      CRP239/01

    • Sonicare W Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/11

    • Sonicare W Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/10

    • Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence (formerly ProResults plaque control)

      HX9022/10

    • Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence (formerly ProResults plaque control)

      HX9024/10

    • TongueCare+ HX8072/00 Tongue brushes

      HX8072/00

    • Sonicare W2c Optimal White compact Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6072/27

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6014/01

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6012/01

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      HX6062/13

    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6024/01

    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6022/01

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      HX9024/01

    • plaque control toothbrush head

      HX9022/01

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      HX6068/11

    • Sonicare plaque control toothbrush head

      HX9022/07

    • Sonicare ProResults gum health Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9032/07

    • Sonicare plaque control toothbrush head

      HX9024/07

    • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care (formerly ProResults gum health)

      HX9034/10

    • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care (formerly ProResults gum health)

      HX9032/10

    • Sonicare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9004/49

    • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/48

    • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/47

    • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/36

    • Sonicare BreathRx Tongue spray

      DIS640/03

    • Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6052/01

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/33

    • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9004/01

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9044/17

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9044/33

    • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9002/01

    • Sonicare InterCare Brush Head - InterCare

      HX9014/01

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9062/33

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9052/17

    • Sonicare InterCare Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9012/01

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9052/33

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/31

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9054/17

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9062/17

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9054/33

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/01

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/01

    • Sonicare Sensitive Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6082/07

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6074/01

    • Sonicare Replacement brush head variety pack

      HX6004/17

    • Sonicare W Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6066/10

    • Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

      HX9076/07

    • Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence (formerly ProResults plaque control)

      HX9022/28

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6072/01

    • Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6053/64

    • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care (formerly ProResults gum health)

      HX9032/28

    • Sonicare plaque control toothbrush head

      HX9028/07

    • Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Control (formerly ProResults plaque control)

      HX9023/92

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9062/95

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9052/65

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defence Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9046/10

    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9044/05

    • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care (formerly ProResults gum health)

      HX9033/65

    • Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence (formerly ProResults plaque control)

      HX9028/10

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/95

    • Sonicare plaque control toothbrush head

      HX9023/64

    • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6063/96

    • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/67

    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6023/64

    • ProResults HX6013 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6013/46

    • Sonicare Wc DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6072/67

    • Sonicare W DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/90

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6013/64

    • W3 Premium White HX9062/15 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9062/15

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/65

    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/05

    • Sonicare ProResults gum health Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9033/64

    • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9002/64

    • Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defense (formerly ProResults plaque control)

      HX9023/67

    • Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9003/64

    • Sonicare C1 SimplyClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6015/03

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9062/65

    • Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6072/66

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9062/96

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9062/67

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9052/96

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9052/67

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defense Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/96

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defense Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/67

    • Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care (formerly ProResults gum health)

      HX9033/67

    • Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence (formerly ProResults plaque control)

      HX9028/67

    • Sonicare i InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9003/67

    • Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6068/67

    • Sonicare W DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare W DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/64

    • Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

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    • Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

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    • Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

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    • Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

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    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9064/65

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9064/06

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9063/96

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9063/67

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • W3 Premium White HX9063/31 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9063/31

    • Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • W3 Premium White HX9063/11 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9063/11

    • Sonicare PremiumWhite Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9061/24

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9055/50

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9054/95

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9054/65

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9054/06

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9053/67

    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • G3 Premium Gum Care HX9053/11 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare Premium Gumcare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9046/30

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defense Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defense Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

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    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • C3 Premium Plaque Defense HX9044/96 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9043/64

    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9043/35

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defense Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9043/31

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9043/25

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9043/24

    • Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defense Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9043/15

    • C3 Premium Plaque Control HX9043/11 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9043/05

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      HX9042/94

    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/64

    • C3 Premium Plaque Control HX9042/24 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9042/24

    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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