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    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6731/02

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    Whiter, healthier teeth

    Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean & White Mode.

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    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Whiter, healthier teeth

    The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

    • 3 Modes
    • 1 brush head
    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

    Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

    Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

    2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*

    Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

    Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

    The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Clean Mode: Standard 2 minute mode

    For exceptional everyday clean. Helps maintain whitening treatments.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Frost White

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      1 ProResults standard
      Charger
      1
      Handles
      1 HealthyWhite
      Travel case
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 90% of stains*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
      Clean & White
      2 min Clean + 30 sec White
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