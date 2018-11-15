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  • Whiter, healthier teeth Whiter, healthier teeth Whiter, healthier teeth

    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6753/32

    Whiter, healthier teeth

    Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode.

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    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all HealthyWhite

    Whiter, healthier teeth

    The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

    • 3 modes
    • 3 brush heads
    Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

    Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

    2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine.

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Frost White

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Brush heads
      • 2 C1 ProResults brush heads
      • 1 S Sensitive standard
      Handle
      1 HealthyWhite

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Up to 2X more plaque removal*
      Speed
      Up to 31000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Helps naturally remove stains
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
      Clean & White
      2 min Clean + 30 sec White
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    Awards

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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