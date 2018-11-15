HX6753/32
Whiter, healthier teeth
Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode.See all benefits
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Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
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