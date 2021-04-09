Philips showcases impact of tele-ultrasound advancing Precision Diagnosis at AIUM virtual event

“In the era of COVID-19, the use of remote ultrasound guidance and training is more important than ever before. Patients are very sick, and cannot be examined with a stethoscope in order not to spread the virus from patient to patient,” said Yanick Beaulieu, MD, Cardiologist-Intensivist and Medical Officer for Precision Diagnosis at Philips. “Tools that can deliver tele-guidance have become invaluable. When I am working remotely with one of my residents who is with a COVID patient performing an ultrasound exam with Philips Handheld Ultrasound (Lumify) and Collaboration Live (Reacts), I can see everything she is doing and guide her as if I were in the same room. Bringing expertise to where it is needed most is the true benefit of tele-ultrasound.”

“When you work in a vast state like New Mexico, there are many rural areas, with limited access to high quality obstetric medical care,” said Michael S. Ruma, MD, MPH, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Perinatal Associates of New Mexico. “We deal with many common fetal illnesses and abnormalities in our practice. Having access to Philips Collaboration Live, lets me provide real-time consultation to both sonographers and patients to help improve outcomes. Telemedicine has become even more critical during the pandemic, because in-person visits have been greatly limited. Since the onset of COVID-19, we’ve done more than 5,500 telemedicine visits, including many via Philips Collaboration Live, allowing us to reach out and touch patients remotely.”