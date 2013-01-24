Chairman
Chairman of the Corporate Governance and
Nomination & Selection Committee
Member of the Supervisory Board since 2009;
third term expires in 2021
Former Chief Executive and Non-executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell and currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Equinor ASA. Chairman of the Supervisory Council of Delft University of Technology. Chairman of Het Concertgebouw Fonds (foundation). Also a senior advisor at Mazarine Energy B.V.