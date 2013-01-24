Chairman of the Quality & Regulatory Committee

Member of the Supervisory Board since 2015;

second term expires in 2023

Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allergan, Inc. and Lead Director of Avery Dennison Corporation. Currently member of the Board of Directors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Chairman of privately held Bioniz Therapeutics. Deputy Chairman of the Governing Board of London Business School, member of the Board of Trustees of California Institute of Technology, President of the International Council of Ophthalmology Foundation and member of the Advisory Board of the Foundation of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.