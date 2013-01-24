Home
Supervisory Board

Jeroen van der Veer

Born 1947, Dutch 2) 3)

 

Chairman

Chairman of the Corporate Governance and

Nomination & Selection Committee

Member of the Supervisory Board since 2009;

third term expires in 2021

Former Chief Executive and Non-executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell and currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Equinor ASA. Chairman of the Supervisory Council of Delft University of Technology. Chairman of Het Concertgebouw Fonds (foundation). Also a senior advisor at Mazarine Energy B.V.

Neelam Dhawan

Born 1959, Indian 1)

 

Member of the Supervisory Board since 2012;

third term expires in 2022

Non-Executive Board Member of ICICI Bank Limited, Yatra Online Inc and Skylo Technologies Inc. Former Vice President, Global Sales and Alliance - Asia Pacific & Japan, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Liz Doherty

Born 1957, British/Irish 1)

 

Chairwoman of the Audit Committee

Member of the Supervisory Board since 2019;

first term expires in 2023

Former CFO and board member of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, former CFO of Brambles Ltd, former non-executive director and audit committee member at Delhaize Group, Nokia Corp., SABMiller PLC and Dunelm Group PLC. Currently, member of the Supervisory Board and Chairwoman of the audit committee of Novartis AG, member of the Supervisory Board of Corbion N.V. Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Former non-executive board member of the UK Ministry of Justice and of Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service (UK). Currently advisor to GBfoods and Affinity Petcare SA, subsidiairies of Agrolimen SA.

Orit Gadiesh

Born 1951, Israeli/American 2)

 

Member of the Supervisory Board since 2014;

second term expires in 2022

Currently Chairman of Bain & Company, member of the Board of Directors of Schindler Group, member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum and member of the United States Council of Foreign Relations.

Marc Harrison

Born 1964, American 4)

 

Member of the Supervisory Board since 2018;
first term expires in 2022

Currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Intermountain Healthcare. Former Chief of International Business Development for Cleveland Clinic and Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Peter Löscher

Born 1957, Austrian 1) 4)

 

Member of the Supervisory Board since 2020;

first term expires in 2024

Former President and CEO of Siemens AG, President of Global Human Health and Member of the Executive Board of Merck & Co., President and CEO of GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences and member of GE’s Corporate Executive Council, CEO and Delegate of the Board of Directors of Renova Management AG. Currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sulzer AG, member of the Board of Directors of Telefónica S.A. and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, Non-Executive Director of Thyssen-Bornemisza Group AG and Doha Venture Capital LLC and Senior Advisor at Bain Capital Private Equity.

Christine Poon

Born 1952, American 2) 3) 4)

 

Vice-Chairwoman and Secretary

Chairwoman of the Remuneration Committee

Member of the Supervisory Board since 2009;

third term expires in 2021

Former Vice-Chairwoman of Johnson & Johnson’s Board of Directors and Worldwide Chairwoman of the Pharmaceuticals Group. Former dean of Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business. Currently member of the Boards of Directors of Prudential, Regeneron and Sherwin Williams.

David Pyott

Born 1953, British/American 1) 4)

 

Chairman of the Quality & Regulatory Committee
Member of the Supervisory Board since 2015;

second term expires in 2023

Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allergan, Inc. and Lead Director of Avery Dennison Corporation. Currently member of the Board of Directors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Chairman of privately held Bioniz Therapeutics. Deputy Chairman of the Governing Board of London Business School, member of the Board of Trustees of California Institute of Technology, President of the International Council of Ophthalmology Foundation and member of the Advisory Board of the Foundation of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Feike Sijbesma

Born 1959, Dutch 3)

 

Vice-Chairman

Member of the Supervisory Board since 2020;
first term expires in 2024

Former CEO and member of the Managing Board of Koninklijke DSM NV. Currently Honorary Chairman of Koninklijke DSM NV, member of the Supervisory Board of Dutch Central Bank (DNB), non-executive Director of Unilever NV, Co-Chair of the Global Climate Adaptation Center and Member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum.

Paul Stoffels

Born 1962, Belgian 2)


Member of the Supervisory Board since 2018;

first term expires in 2022

Currently Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson. Previously, Worldwide Chair of Pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson, CEO of Virco and Chairman of Tibotec.

1) member of the Audit Committee
2) member of the Remuneration Committee
3) member of the Corporate Governance and Nomination & Selection Committee

4) member of the Quality & Regulatory Committee