Our roadmap to win

Growth and performance improvement drivers to continue delivering on our targets

 

Our operational improvements and strategic initiatives are intended to realize 5-6% organic growth and an average 60-80 basis-point improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin annually over the period 2021-2025. For 2021, Philips’ current view is that Group comparable sales will deliver low-single-digit growth, driven by solid growth in Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health, partly offset by lower Connected Care sales.

 

As we embark on the next phase of our health technology journey, the drivers below are designed to help deliver higher levels of customer value and quality, boost growth, deliver winning solutions, and improve our results:
Accelerate! journey continues
During Capital Markets Day, in November 2020, we increased and extended our productivity program to EUR 2.0 billion net savings over the period 2021-2025. Productivity initiatives consist of procurement savings, supply chain productivity, and other overhead cost reductions.
Adjusted EBITA
Indicative growth acceleration drivers
For more information about our strategic roadmap and further details on individual segment strategy, please see our latest Capital Markets Day materials