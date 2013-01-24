Our roadmap to win

Our operational improvements and strategic initiatives are intended to realize 5-6% organic growth and an average 60-80 basis-point improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin annually over the period 2021-2025. For 2021, Philips’ current view is that Group comparable sales will deliver low-single-digit growth, driven by solid growth in Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health, partly offset by lower Connected Care sales.

As we embark on the next phase of our health technology journey, the drivers below are designed to help deliver higher levels of customer value and quality, boost growth, deliver winning solutions, and improve our results: