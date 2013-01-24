Our strategic focus

As a leading health technology company, we believe that innovation can improve people’s health and healthcare outcomes, as well as making care more accessible and affordable. In concrete terms, we aim to improve the lives of 2 billion people a year by 2025, including 300 million in underserved communities, rising to 2.5 billion and 400 million respectively by 2030.



Guided by this purpose, it is our strategy to lead with innovative solutions that combine systems, smart devices, informatics and services, and leverage big data – helping our customers deliver on the Quadruple Aim (better health outcomes, improved patient experience, improved staff experience, lower cost of care) and helping people to take better care of their health at every stage of life.



We strive to deliver superior, long-term value to our customers and shareholders, while acting responsibly towards our planet and society, in partnership with our stakeholders.