Our strategic focus

At Philips, our purpose to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Never has this central tenet been more important than it is now, in these challenging times.

As a leading health technology company, we believe that innovation can improve people’s health and healthcare outcomes, as well as making care more accessible and affordable. In concrete terms, we aim to improve the lives of 2 billion people a year by 2025, including 300 million in underserved communities, rising to 2.5 billion and 400 million respectively by 2030.
 

Guided by this purpose, it is our strategy to lead with innovative solutions that combine systems, smart devices, informatics and services, and leverage big data – helping our customers deliver on the Quadruple Aim (better health outcomes, improved patient experience, improved staff experience, lower cost of care) and helping people to take better care of their health at every stage of life.
 

We strive to deliver superior, long-term value to our customers and shareholders, while acting responsibly towards our planet and society, in partnership with our stakeholders.
We aim to grow Philips responsibly and sustainably.
 
To this end, we have deployed a comprehensive set of commitments across all the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) dimensions that guide the execution of our strategy and support our contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goals 3 ‘Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages’, 12 ‘Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns’ and 13 ‘Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts’.

Our view on healthcare


Health technology is a large market, which is expected to grow by around 4% each year*. Besides the natural drivers of growth – aging populations, the rise of chronic diseases, increased spending on healthcare in emerging markets – we believe that health technology will be a major growth driver in the years to come. 

 

At Philips, we see healthcare as a continuum, since it puts people’s health journeys front and center and builds upon the idea of integrated care pathways. Believing that healthcare should, and can, be seamless, efficient and effective, we strive to ‘connect the dots’ for our customers and consumers, supporting the flow of data needed to care for people in real time, wherever they are.
Going forward, the digitalization of healthcare and – accelerated by COVID-19 – the more widespread adoption of telehealth will play an increasing role in helping people to live healthily and cope with disease, and in enabling care providers to meet people’s health needs, deliver better outcomes and improve productivity.
 

*Philips-defined 2020-2025 addressable markets, excluding the Domestic Appliances business
Helping our customers address their healthcare challenges


In the consumer domain, we develop innovative solutions that support healthier lifestyles, prevent disease, and help people to live well with chronic illness, also in the home and community settings.
We are leveraging retail trade partnerships and new business models, accelerating growth through online channels, delivering products and services direct to consumers, and supporting longer-term relationships to maximize the benefit consumers can derive from our solutions. 

 

In clinics and hospitals, we are teaming up with healthcare providers to innovate and transform the way care is delivered. We listen closely to our customers’ needs and together we co-create solutions that help our customers improve outcomes, patient and staff experience and productivity, and so deliver on the Quadruple Aim of value-based care. 

 

Increasingly, we are working together with our health systems customers in novel business models, including outcome-oriented payment models, that align their interests and ours in long-term partnerships. The combination of compelling solutions and consultative partnership contracts, including a broad range of professional services, drives growth rates above the group average, as well as a higher proportion of recurring revenues. 

 

We are embedding AI and data science in our propositions – for instance, applying the power of predictive data analytics and artificial intelligence at the point of care – to leverage the value of data in the clinical and operational domains, aiding clinical decision making and improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services.
With our global reach, market leadership positions, deep clinical and technological insights, and innovation capability, we are strongly placed to create further value in a changing healthcare world through our propositions in:

Personal Health

Delivering solutions that enable healthier lifestyles, personal hygiene and living with chronic disease.

Diagnosis & Treatment

  • Precision Diagnosis – providing smart, connected systems, optimized workflows, and integrated diagnostic insights, leading to clear care pathways and predictable outcomes
  • Image Guided Therapy – innovating minimally invasive procedures in a growing number of therapeutic areas, with significantly better outcomes and productivity

Connected Care

Driving better care management by seamlessly connecting patients and caregivers from the hospital to the home.