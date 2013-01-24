The Eligible Buying Locations List provides details of legal entities entitled to participate in both Bill of Materials and Non-Product Related Purchasing Agreements under the Philips terms and conditions.

The Eligible Buying Locations List Annex provides details of legal entities entitled to order services at the Philips rates under the Non-Product Related Purchasing Agreements.

The Eligible Buying Locations List and the Eligible Buying Locations List Annex may be updated by Philips from time to time.