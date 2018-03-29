Getting smarter with sleep

Consumer sleep technology has faced a rapid evolution over the last few years, and we are seeing huge growth in innovations for both hospital and home care. We now understand a lot more about the biology of sleep and the pathophysiology of the various sleep disorders. Thus we have novel and better ways now to treat many of the sleep disorders, and are learning ways to enhance sleep even when there is no fundamental problem, for example by enhancing slow wave sleep.

Emerging technologies range from mattresses that can sense movements throughout the night to Wi-Fi enabled pillows that connect with smart home devices, plus technologies such as Philips Smart Sleep, which uses auditory stimulation to enhance slow-wave sleep for better quality rest for those who do not get enough sleep due to lifestyle.

Innovations are also allowing more effective diagnosis of conditions such as sleep apnea, through sophisticated, disposable devices that can diagnose and quantify the severity of the disorder. Technology and science are now also guiding us to a much better understanding of the causes of sleep apnea and the different treatments that are needed to address the different phenotypes of apnea patients. Using machine learning techniques, the phenotypic traits can be derived from standard sleep testing, which should make it easier to personalize care for patients.

The good news is that people all over the world recognize the need to improve their sleep – over 75% of adults have tried to improve their sleep through music, science and more8 – and will likely be receptive to emerging technologies that can help them to achieve better sleep.