Maturity models: the CIO’s guide to a successful enterprise imaging strategy

As they work to fulfill healthcare’s Quadruple Aim of enhancing health outcomes, improving patient and staff experiences, and reducing the cost of healthcare, it is important that a hospital’s C-suite, especially the CIO, has a clear picture of their current informatics maturity across their systems and can align investment priorities with a clear set of objectives. While this may seem like a given, obtaining this clear picture can be complex.

Models like DIAM provide CIOs with a strategic roadmap, whether they are just starting their enterprise imaging journey or looking to make further improvements. It allows them to better understand how to improve upon their current imaging capabilities and further develop an organization-wide digital imaging strategy. By using these models, healthcare organizations can not only lower risk, but also lower costs and take a more efficient approach to their investments.

But, to identify the right technological capabilities to deliver on the organization’s business strategy, CIOs must be able to evaluate where their organization is today. Questions they should ask themselves and their fellow stakeholders include: What do we need to achieve our goals? What are we doing well? Are we equipped to make these changes? DIAM enables CIOs to see exactly where their organization currently stands, outline their goals, and then map out a path to achieve those goals. It also allows stakeholders to have effective discussions about their goals and approach to reach them, find the right partners, and identify the right investments.

By starting with a benchmark of where their organization falls within the stages of DIAM, CIOs will have a much better understanding of the current status of their operations and can begin to identify the areas of opportunity in terms of growth and efficiency. For example, a patient may present multiple different scans and multi-dimensional data after requiring care from various specialty consultations, including neurology and cardiology. If an organization is able to understand that their current process for viewing this patient’s information across specialties is inefficient and disconnected, it can begin the process of identifying a solution that combines high quality images, advanced analysis and workflow efficiency tools into a single unified view of the patient's condition.