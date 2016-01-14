One of the major trends I’m seeing in this space is enhanced mobility, both for the caregiver as well as the patient. This is quickly becoming a reality as mobile and wireless technologies are becoming smaller, portable and more advanced. From remote fetal and maternal monitoring to wearable sensors and monitoring patches placed on the patient, these kinds of miniaturized technologies make it possible to provide mothers critical freedom of movement during labor that benefits both mother and child.

Research has shown that mothers who can move around and are upright during labor may have reduced duration of labor[1], as well as reduced need for pain relief or labor induction drugs[2]. Studies also reveal less frequent abnormal heart rate patterns for women in upright positions, as well as less pain and backache during labor[3]. As a result, women in labor have the ability to find the most suitable position during birth. At Philips, our Avalon CL Monitoring System is a completely cableless fetal and maternal monitoring solution that provides full mobility, even when bathing, showering or visiting the bathroom, or even during water births.