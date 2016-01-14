Improving health with new solutions

We’re involved because innovation is in the company’s core DNA, and we want to enable developers in the Netherlands to bring new perspectives. We are very interested in seeing teams create smart connections between data and platforms provided by several leading innovative Dutch companies, and to show surprising solutions.

Our company is transforming as the personal health side and the professional healthcare world are merging together, and that’s what you see reflected in the platform that’s made available to the developers participating in the Hackathon. It contains fictitious data from realistic personas: a healthy person, a baby and a person with a (chronic) disease. The development teams can decide how to best use the data to create solutions.

Where most companies deliver either data or data and APIs to access the data, we go one step further: our HealthSuite Digital Platform allows developers to connect their own personal health tracking devices – such as a fitness tracker or a glucose meter – and to use them in combination with the other data to create more immersive experiences.

The biggest opportunity that we see as a company is that by taking the data from these devices and combining them with data from the professional healthcare side, we are moving more into the future of healthcare – the combination of the relationship between patients and professionals and the solutions that can be used to optimize the relationship.

We should not expect that what comes out of the Hackathon is a readily available product for the market. Instead, this will likely be the first iteration of an idea that may come to fruition – the first prototype, if you will. The fact that a team scored well in the Hackathon means the team can then take the next steps to set up their business.

What we hope to see is enthusiastic usage of the vision and principles that we apply to other healthcare products – what we typically call our HealthSuite Vision and our HealthSuite Digital Platform. We know that’s possible because in a Hackathon in San Francisco earlier this year, we saw some amazing examples of how the HealthSuite has been used to create great applications.