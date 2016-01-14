Innovative ideas from the Dutch Open Hackathon

The prize from Philips went to Tabtics. Since most people open tabs on the Google Chrome extension many times a day, what if this action was linked to wearable data so that each opening of a tab triggers a tip to improve your health? For example, one tip might be that it’s time to take the stairs when you go to grab lunch. The beauty of this app is that the tips are very doable.

Finally, as part of the Philips Foundation, we asked the Red Cross to join us. One of the solutions we worked on for the Red Cross was called Red Analyzer. If there’s an issue somewhere in the world, for instance a malaria outbreak in Africa, the Red Cross gets data from that country, but the data comes through the Red Cross field offices in a very scattered way. There’s often a delay of four to six weeks before they receive the data.

However, via a tracking device from KPN, people can a) track where those field offices are and b) create an app where field offices and people who are impacted in a certain village can answer questions to get real-time data from the crisis area. This information can be relayed to the coordinator and the field officer, thus sending them to the crisis area without a delay and leading to them being more effective in the area where the real crises are.

Overall, the Hackathon supported Philips’ philosophy of innovation by helping us obtain good insights into improvements to be made on the platforms we use, like the HealthSuite Platform, based on the real-life developers working in the APIs. Ultimately, we want to have an open platform where developers can co-create new innovations with us.

The Hackathon also resulted in very creative ideas coming forward that challenge Philips to see what’s possible to achieve by connecting data sets. Opening up your data is part of the journey to becoming a more open company. It’s a big opportunity to drive innovation internally, within the boundaries of privacy and patient data.

It’s ultimately a chance to co-create meaningful products by collaborating with other companies, with the developer community and data sets. We hope to continue working together with such companies to create partnerships that can have a beneficial effect on peoples’ lives.