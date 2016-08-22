Innovative partnerships with hospitals  

In the new healthcare reality, we have to support our customers’ needs across the enterprise – from technology and IT to finance, operations, strategy and business excellence. That’s why we’ve pioneered an Enterprise Partnership model for hospitals and health systems that supports their financial and operational needs while promoting innovation and transformation in a value-driven environment.
Working with the Georgia Regents Health clinical and IT staff, a core team of dedicated Philips employees led a unified PMO team to upgrade, transition data and train staff on the new monitoring and documentation system in their L&D department in a matter of weeks
Hospitals’ immediate need to transform is being driven by government reforms, demographic trends and competitive pressures. But to survive and thrive in the longer term, they will have to pivot toward mobile, home- and community-based programs that will dramatically bend the cost curve. It’s a long-term process of continuous innovation, requiring deep and broad partnership support.
Strong Enterprise Partnerships
Since 2006, Philips has led the way in establishing strong enterprise partnerships with hospitals and health systems across the globe to jointly solve these complex and multifaceted challenges. Most recently we formed 15-year managed services partnerships with Canada-based Mackenzie Health and U.S.-based Westchester Medical Center and Georgia Regents Health Systems.
At Georgia Regents, change management takes the form of an open, concerted, daily dialogue amongst all affected participants.
Under this innovative partnership model, Philips assumes responsibility for the management and maintenance of medical technology across the continuum of care. Beyond that, we provide education, design, strategy, planning, clinical and process improvement experts with a commitment to delivering continuous improvement. It’s an integrated framework, designed to share accountability, manage complexity, reduce costs and promote innovation. But it’s based on the powerful realization that, only by working together in this way can we create sustained, life-changing value for patients and communities.
The principle behind this way of doing business is the notion of “standing in our customers’ shoes.” Instead of episodic, transactional business exchanges, we’re working hand-in-hand with hospital executives and staff daily to understand their particular challenges and offer the benefit of Philips expertise. As a core part of their value chain, we share some of their financial risks and gains. We have candid and important conversations that, frankly, we don’t have with other customers. And beyond our common commitment to improving patient care, our alliance teams share a governance structure, project teams, KPIs and office space.
A New Way of Working
This deeper, performance-based model is exactly the type of innovation our customers are asking for. In the past few months, I’ve heard anecdotes about hospital executives asking, “Why aren’t we doing this with Philips? It just makes sense…” and at the same time asking our competition, “Why can’t you do this?” The idea that this new era of healthcare requires a new way of working is really taking root. And with all the solutions we offer across the continuum of care, we’re in a great position to provide that partner support.
Ultimately – and not by accident – this new partnership model also embodies who we are as a company. I know that, for me and hundreds of other Philips team members, the greatest satisfaction comes not when we close a large deal with a hospital or health system, but weeks and months later when we see how we’re changing the lives of nurses in that hospital, helping improve patient care, saving the hospital millions of dollars that it can reinvest in community care programs and sharing the excitement of teams of Philips and hospital employees achieving great things together in new ways. We’re making a difference, and that’s what Philips is about.
Matt brings broad global healthcare experience to his current role in Philips where he leads the growth and expansion of the Managed Services and Solutions business across the US and Canada. Matt has worked in almost all areas of the healthcare industry including provider organizations, biotech/pharma and medical technology.
Matt has held a broad range of roles in both the product and services businesses in his 12 years with Philips Healthcare. This has included work in business finance, product management, global OEM venturing, consulting and corporate M&A. Most recently Matt directed the global strategy and M&A activities for Philips Healthcare Global Customer Service. In this role, he was responsible for developing the growth strategy and operational capabilities in NA and internationally for the professional services and Managed Services business.