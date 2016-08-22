Innovative partnerships with hospitals  

At Georgia Regents, change management takes the form of an open, concerted, daily dialogue amongst all affected participants.

Under this innovative partnership model, Philips assumes responsibility for the management and maintenance of medical technology across the continuum of care. Beyond that, we provide education, design, strategy, planning, clinical and process improvement experts with a commitment to delivering continuous improvement. It’s an integrated framework, designed to share accountability, manage complexity, reduce costs and promote innovation. But it’s based on the powerful realization that, only by working together in this way can we create sustained, life-changing value for patients and communities.

The principle behind this way of doing business is the notion of “standing in our customers’ shoes.” Instead of episodic, transactional business exchanges, we’re working hand-in-hand with hospital executives and staff daily to understand their particular challenges and offer the benefit of Philips expertise. As a core part of their value chain, we share some of their financial risks and gains. We have candid and important conversations that, frankly, we don’t have with other customers. And beyond our common commitment to improving patient care, our alliance teams share a governance structure, project teams, KPIs and office space.

A New Way of Working

This deeper, performance-based model is exactly the type of innovation our customers are asking for. In the past few months, I’ve heard anecdotes about hospital executives asking, “Why aren’t we doing this with Philips? It just makes sense…” and at the same time asking our competition, “Why can’t you do this?” The idea that this new era of healthcare requires a new way of working is really taking root. And with all the solutions we offer across the continuum of care, we’re in a great position to provide that partner support.

