Making the world healthier through design-doing

This year we are celebrating 90 years of design at Philips. Looking back at all these designs, you can’t help but notice the impact each and every single design has had on people’s lives around the world. Today I believe the impact of design on innovation is bigger than ever.

That said, no single company will be able to create such solutions alone, so it will need to be done by working together closely with others.

In healthcare, it will no longer be enough to create the world’s best imaging equipment; we need to bring enterprise-wide solutions to hospitals and to emerging healthcare systems that are accountable for the care delivered to entire populations.

In lighting, it will no longer be enough to create the most energy efficient lamp with the best quality of light; instead, we need to bring connected lighting solutions that operate seamlessly as a sub-system of a smart building or smart city solutions.

Designing for ecosystems makes it possible to truly understand in real time not only people’s personal needs but also the local context and societal issues. For these reasons, we embrace and foster co-creation of solutions together with leading customers, like healthcare providers or governments, who share our values for a more sustainable and healthier world.

Let me share a few examples of recent activities that, to me, truly represent ‘Design Doing’ – driving thoughtful innovation across the organization and beyond, together with our partners.

Harvard Summer School Program

In August, Philips Design teamed up with Harvard University (USA) and their Harvard Summer School program. The five weeks’ co-creation program was joined by students, professionals and speakers from across the world and focused particularly on societal health challenges, such as diet and nutrition, well-being and stress, and self-diagnostics and oral health. Within these five weeks, and by applying the full co-creation process and Systems Thinking techniques and principals, six value propositions in the personal health domain were developed, prototyped and tested.

