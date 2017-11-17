A career devoted to bring tech to life

Being able to put innovative tech with a lasting impact on wellbeing in the hands of the consumer was a deciding factor in Liat’s decision to swap the sunny US West Coast for Philips HQ in Amsterdam.



“The chance to build these patient engagement solutions that allow patients, parents, consumers to go home and use devices that they use every day already, whether it's smart home gadgets or mobile phones, to collect data and share that with doctors, spoke exactly to the experience that I had. I think we're just at the tip of what we can do to really change

that experience.”



Liat’s is driven by a sense of making a meaningful contribution: “I enjoy working on solutions that I can relate to, helping to build solutions that make a difference.” uGrow is just one of them. Sonicare connected children’s toothbrushes are another. “A child picks up their oral healthcare habits for the rest of their life by age ten. So if we're able to really help children develop strong oral healthcare skills early, that will permeate for the rest of their lives. Sonicare for Kids has proven to really make a dramatic improvement.”

Now Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation Leader at Philips, Liat has never looked back. With a history that goes back 126-years, Philips may seem a world away from the fast-paced tech hubs where Liat spent most of her career, but innovation has always been a hallmark of Philips and still is. She has been given full scope to power the innovations necessary to reshape the company, developing IoT solutions and partnerships.

