Addressing the caregiver burden with connected devices

Additionally, other technology solutions like virtual doctors or real-time monitoring and predictive analytics can determine when your loved ones are more likely to fall or are in need of some type of assistance. These tools transform how we approach caring for our aging population, as well as help to decrease stress and the costs for caregivers, healthcare providers, and the insurer. Predictive analytics, for example, have the ability to give clinicians or me an early warning that something is up so that we can adjust our schedules to ensure his health and safety.

The life of a caregiver can be a rollercoaster ride – with joys, anxieties and challenges. But it is a gift --and I am happy to do it and I am thankful that technology makes it easier on me, my family and my Dad.

[1] Caregiving in the United States; National Alliance for Caregiving in collaboration with AARP; November 2009

[2] National Conference of State Legislatures. LegisBrief, July 2010.

[3] Osterberg L, Blaschke T. “Adherence to Medication.” New Engl.J. Med., Aug 4, 2005; 353(5): 487-97.

[4] Philips (Medido press release)

[5] The AutoAlert Help Button detects greater than 95% of many types of falls, based on the number of undetected falls reported to Philips Lifeline by U.S. AutoAlert subscribers from January 2012 through July 2012. Undetectable falls can include a gradual slide from a seated position — such as from a wheelchair — which may not register as a fall. If able, seniors should always push the button if they need help. Button signal range may vary due to differing environmental factors.

[6] With GoSafe, coverage outside the home is provided where AT&T wireless network coverage is available.