AI technology has erupted across a variety of industries in recent years and as you walked the show floor, its impact in healthcare—and more specifically, in radiology—was clear. AI and deep learning have a wide range of applications and potential in radiology – spanning from improved diagnosis, enhanced workflow and inevitably, a shift in the radiologist’s role. The ability to mine the endless amounts of imaging data is driving AI innovation forward in radiology; however, as this disruptive technology and its data applications begin to find a more defined role, there are questions around its impact on the future of the industry.

