An innovative response scenario to ageing and chronic disease in ASEAN countries

Besides, Asia is witnessing the rise of chronic non-communicable diseases, not only related to ageing but also to changes in lifestyles as a consequence of increased income and consumption, shift of jobs from agriculture or manufacturing to services, as well as populations moving to cities. The growing burden of chronic disease will seriously affect the quality of life of older people and create economic and other hardships for national health systems. Governments must prepare to deal with ageing. Innovation (be it technological, social, in business models, etc.) will be key to responding to ASEAN countries’ health challenges and to building the future of health.