An unexpected executive career at Philips

So when he was approached to start a new executive role at Philips, he wasn’t convinced. Then something changed.

California sunshine, early morning walks on the beach and working for a leading technology company — life was pretty good for Sean Carney, and certainly hard to pass all that up to come and work in the windy and often wet Netherlands. It was clear that Sean was going to take some convincing, and that’s when Frans van Houten, Philips’ CEO, stepped in. At that time, Frans was incoming CEO, but he felt so strongly about the opportunity for Sean that he decided to take some time on a Sunday morning to explain what an executive career at Philips really meant.

“The fact that the CEO would take the time to meet me convinced me that he was very serious about hiring the right person for this role,” Sean says.