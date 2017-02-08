Behind the factory doors

By 2050, approximately 9 billion people will live on the planet. That number will put an enormous strain on available resources – a fact that is driving companies to look at alternative business models, for a future and a business model that doesn’t simply exploit resources.

The circular economic model is based on earth’s natural ecosystems, in which everything is re-used in an efficient and purposeful cycle. Products are designed to be part of a value network, within which the reuse and refurbishment of products, components, and materials ensure the continual recycling of resources.