Bringing pride back to the community

The Githurai-Lang’ata Health Center on the outskirts of Nairobi in Kenya used to be ill-equipped, understaffed and poorly regarded by the community. Now- after months of planning, refurbishment and training overseen by Philips and its partners- it is a beacon of hope. It provides much-needed primary healthcare services that save lives and eases the burden placed on city hospitals.

It’s a place where, assisted by the latest ultrasound equipment in well-staffed antenatal units, expecting parents can, for the first time in their life, see their future baby grow and know if the pregnancy is progressing well. New mothers can consult clinical officers in a clean, welcoming environment and families with a range of ailments can benefit from 21st century diagnostic medical tools.

So it’s little wonder then that, since reopening its doors in October, the health center has seen an astonishing 1,300% rise in visitors. Daily, babies are now born in the clinic under the supervision of the clinic staff.

Few people used to visit the Githurai-Lang’ata Health Center but now the facilities are so good that they come from great distances. It has been transformed from a gathering place for vagrants to a bustling hub of activity. These are the real-world effects of such an innovative infrastructure. A despondent community has grown proud.

Although the Center was transformed with Philips’ technical know-how, it is fully run, maintained and staffed by local government personnel. The sense of pride felt by staff and patients is perhaps the CLC’s greatest achievement. They see this place as something that they own and must protect. It truly is infrastructure that strengthens the community.

The impact of the CLC extends far beyond its obvious health benefits. It has become a hub for the community. It’s a place for families to gather, for children to do their homework under solar-powered LED lights, for commercial activities to take place in a safe environment and for charities to raise awareness around health issues.

