Building trust: How digital data can be used to improve lives

But it goes much further than that.

What do a street in Sao Paulo, a traffic accident black spot and a city municipality have to do with digital data?

Well, one residential street corner in Sao Paulo became known as one of the most dangerous places in the city because the angle of the road and the density of the surrounding buildings made it shadowy, dark and dangerous to drive in. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case thanks to a unique alliance between Philips, the Brazilian government and safety experts.

We were able to analyze the speed of cars, when and where pedestrians crossed the road, and at what time of day or night drivers and walkers were most at risk. We assessed the type of lighting required, the angle at which it should be directed, and created a system that allowed local government to adapt the brightness in that specific area on an hourly basis. This protects both residents and the environment, as the system allows more control of electricity consumption.

In such cases, data is what brings us even closer to the demands of customers or the needs of governments.

Data might be one of the most exciting and discussed by-products of digital innovation, and it’s also one of the most valuable. As long as we remember that data is not an end in itself – it is just the beginning.