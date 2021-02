Indeed, there are numerous applications for BYOD in the healthcare workplace.

Smart-device ultrasound connects an off-the-shelf compatible smart device, a mobile application, advanced ultrasound transducer technology, integrated IT and support services to help healthcare providers take care where it’s needed. Philips’ recently introduced Lumify is an example of smart-device ultrasound.

Electronic health records (EHRs) are electronic records of patient health, including demographics, progress notes, problems, medications, vital signs, medical history, immunizations, lab data and radiology reports. When available via a mobile device, EHRs can streamline clinician workflow.

PDRs and other clinical reference tools are mobile apps that allow clinicians to access information such as prescribing facts for thousands of drugs, the most recent biomedical research and other point-of-care reference support.

Of course, digital health solutions and BYOD platforms also present unique challenges. These include issues related to data security, connectivity, IT user support and patient privacy concerns. As a leader in driving innovative solutions that protect both patients and providers, Philips is actively working to make sure our mobile solutions are secure, supported and private.

It’s already clear BYOD can facilitate better connections between healthcare systems, providers and patients across the care continuum. As more healthcare organizations develop policies and programs that support BYOD, it will be exciting to see how continued innovation in mobile products and services help yield better patient care and outcomes.