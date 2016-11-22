Can MR touch more lives?

Each and every day, MR makes a difference to another person’s life, for example, by revealing intricate vessel structures in the brain, by helping a clinician map neurodegenerative disease, or by guiding a surgical procedure. However, Philips is pushing the limits of MR even further. Because we believe that, despite its impressive advancements to date, the imaging modality still has huge untapped potential – potential to touch even more lives than it does today.

But how?

With this in mind, we want to make MR more accessible1, more definitive2 and more impactful. By moving towards developing consistent imaging techniques, intuitive operation and patient-friendly systems help to reduce variability in MR, and extend the benefits to more patient groups. Technologies for image acquisition and visualization help clinicians deliver personalized, definitive answers to complex diagnostic questions. And a suite of tools and applications help increase the footprint of MR, taking it beyond diagnostics to treatment planning, treatment, interventional medicine, and follow-up care.

Getting it right first time

As I said, part of our goal is to make MR more accessible. But what exactly does that mean? We took a detailed look at the factors that can potentially stand in the way of a successful scan. And we realized that there can be a huge amount of variability in MR examinations – for example, in terms of operators and scanning sequences, not to mention the patients themselves.

In response to this, we are shaping our portfolio to address these sources of variability. Our current set of solutions supports results that are fast, consistent and reduces artifacts, helping promote certainty when making a clinical diagnosis. These solutions span imaging, workflow and patient behavior, and are designed to lower the barriers to MR.

This is our way forward - towards first time right MR imaging that is fast and consistent, user intuitive and patient friendly.

Improve fat-free imaging performance

In general, effectively reducing artifacts caused by fat, motion and distortion can lead to clearer, high-quality images. But, of course, clinicians, operators and patients do not want to compromise on speed.

Our solutions for artifact reduction help improve consistency and standardization in MR, without adding to scan times. As a result, clinicians can diagnose with more confidence and efficiency.

mDIXON XD TSE provides uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging, even over large field-of-views. With up to four image types in one single scan, including with or without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE helps radiology departments enhance their imaging strategies by simplifying routine TSE procedures.