Catalysing the transition to the circular economy

The current linear ‘take - make - dispose’ model generates waste, by-products that simply do not fit anywhere, as the vast majority of objects have not been designed from the outset to re-enter a cycle. Sensitive to commodities market fluctuations, the corporate world is obviously very aware of that, and is keen to explore new ways to keep thriving without having to rely solely on the consumption of finite resources.

Having proved the potential of a circular model by quantifying net material savings in our economic reports, we have been witnessing an important wave of interest from industry. At the heart of the issue lies a potential systemic shift towards a circular model in which materials, technical as well as biological, continuously flow: metals and polymers are kept in loops and re-employed whilst being kept at the highest level of quality, organic elements return to the soil safely and help build natural capital.

This of course presupposes careful design - for ease of disassembly, for instance, the elimination of toxicity… not to mention re-invented logistics, IT-enabled asset tracking, business models relying on the provision of a service rather than the transfer of product ownership, to name but a few elements.

All these notions are explored within the CE100 group, which was created at the instigation of our Global Partners, and the third edition of our Annual Summit reflects the evolution of a framework which gets more refined as it gets applied in a growing variety of sectors. By bringing together thought leaders, pioneering practitioners and representatives from government and cities, the event takes stock of the progress accomplished and helps members look forward in order to stay ahead of the curve.