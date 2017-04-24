Changing careers: I love transformation

If you ask her how she felt about that first phone call, Marina says “Philips didn’t appeal to me as something that would be exciting, innovative and fun like the other big names in Silicon Valley.”

When she sat for the interview, what she found was completely unexpected; her hesitations and assumptions were misplaced.

“I was super surprised. I saw a lot of innovation and technology,” she says. “And I was impressed by how they brought me onboard. The interviewers were both humble and innovative.”

And with this unwavering and renewed confidence, she took the role and began working on her first product — a 14 inch portable computer with a touchscreen; a device that, a few years later, evolved into what people now know as the iPad.

It was in this environment of innovation that she found the space for careerchange within Philips, where she would take on new roles that never existed before ‘Marina did them’.