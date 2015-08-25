Connected lighting for smart and livable cities

moving up the agendas of both the private and public sectors. Corporations and governments alike are having to develop strategies for a world in which natural resources and energy are becoming increasingly scarce and expensive.

Lighting up the pathway to a sustainable future

We already have many solutions that can enable smart and clean energy use, close the materials loop, prevent environmental damage, and so help build a sustainable future. For example, in the field of lighting – which accounts for a massive 19% of global electricity consumption – we have reached a tipping point in the development of LED lighting. This technology can now be used for high-quality general lighting in almost all applications. A switch to LED lighting will offer huge savings in energy use and maintenance costs, especially when combined with intelligent lighting control systems, while at the same time enhancing people’s feeling of safety, security and comfort in public spaces, inside buildings and at home.

Connected lighting

As lighting goes digital, we are incorporating our innovative LED light sources, luminaires, smart lighting controls and software in fully integrated, connected solutions for cities. Connected lighting provides the right amount of light precisely where it is needed and when it is needed. This enables municipal authorities to save energy and maintenance costs and to reduce obtrusive light, while making urban spaces safer and more attractive, thus strengthening city branding. Instead of continuously replacing lamps and components, product delivery will increasingly be directed towards software and controllability, thereby adding new value through improved lighting services.

Energy efficiency

Today, cities consume over 70% of the world’s energy supply, a figure that will only increase over time. Going forward, how will these cities manage to meet the growing demand for energy while keeping costs under control?

Lighting accounts for 19% of the world’s electricity consumption, with some 60% of this used by commercial and public buildings in cities, and around 15% by street lighting. Significant savings are possible – on average 40% – simply by switching to energy-efficient lighting technologies such as LED. On a global level the potential savings amount to €128 billion in reduced electricity cost and 670 million tonnes of CO2, or the equivalent of 642 power plants. Philips is driving the lighting industry’s transition toward energy-efficient lighting, and we aim to improve the energy efficiency of all the products we bring to market by 50% in the period 2010-2015.

