Connecting the radiologist to a patient�s health journey

Our vision is that information technology will enrich the role of the radiologists, by making them fully connected members of a networked care team, all working from a detailed longitudinal view of the patient. Radiology will link imaging to information from multiple sources to create that rich patient profile. This information becomes input for population health. Analysis of aggregated diagnostic, treatment and outcome data can help stratify patients and create personalized plans that focus on early detection and intervention.

This isn’t easy if we look at the overwhelming amounts of images that are generated by healthcare providers, in the larger ones surpassing two million images a week. New data from digital pathology, genomics, wearables and EMRs will be added to the body of knowledge that a radiologist could use to make diagnostic decisions. A complex patient case can already add up to a terabyte of data. Our ambition is to provide intelligent tools that enable the radiologist to manage all this information and make it actionable.

Let me give you some tangible examples. I am very excited that Philips is the first to bring adaptive intelligence to radiology. This is a relatively new field, combining domain specific models and knowledge with Artificial Intelligence to create an adaptive and contextual user experience, anticipating user needs and augmenting their work.