Designing the future

Designers do their best work when they understand what problem they’re trying to solve and for whom. This is a critical part of the discovery process, but it’s not just about answering one question: it’s about iteration, open mindedness and not being fixed on one answer. I believe a good designer will reframe a question as often as needed, while driving to deliver an appropriate and well-crafted solution.

Of course, this discussion is not one-sided. In the same way designers wish to be included along the process, it is only right we include – and listen to – the other key experts from our multidisciplinary teams. Design is a process of careful and deliberate collaboration, and that means designers also have to compromise and be able to pivot and evolve the vision. It is important to fight for the qualities you know are essential, without which the design would never deliver on its promise. It’s equally important to stay realistic and realize that success comes from many angles, and only together do all these aspects drive value for the user and in the market.

At Philips, we bring many perspectives to the challenges we are solving but are united by one goal – to improve people’s lives.

