Driving sustainable progress in a connected world

The increasing connectivity in today’s world has created an environment rich with opportunities for innovation. Indeed, with the Internet of Things poised to revolutionize the way we live and work, considerable benefits are set to be unlocked for consumers and businesses over the coming decade.

However, in a world where growing resource constraints are heightening concerns over access to a secure and reliable supply of affordable energy, it is clear that this era of connectivity must equally be exploited for another purpose: to drive progress in global energy efficiency.