Driving sustainable progress in a connected world

The increasing connectivity in today’s world has created an environment rich with opportunities for innovation. Indeed, with the Internet of Things poised to revolutionize the way we live and work, considerable benefits are set to be unlocked for consumers and businesses over the coming decade.
However, in a world where growing resource constraints are heightening concerns over access to a secure and reliable supply of affordable energy, it is clear that this era of connectivity must equally be exploited for another purpose: to drive progress in global energy efficiency.
Innovation has put such sustainable solutions within reach, yet their realization on a truly significant scale requires connections between more than devices alone. At Philips, we believe that the key to driving sustainable progress lies in partnerships – and to truly ramp up the adoption of connected, energy-efficient solutions, there is a real need for stronger collaboration.
A good example is the en.lighten partnership between the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Global Environmental Facility, Philips, Osram, and China’s National Lighting Test Centre. The initiative was established in 2009 and tasked with setting a global strategy for accelerating the transition to environmentally sustainable lighting technologies worldwide. It has since been expanded as a Sustainable Energy for All Lighting Efficiency Accelerator, partnering with more than 60 countries, and now aims to double the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 2030.
Harry Verhaar has over 20 years of experience in the lighting industry, and is Head of Global Public & Government Affairs for Philips Lighting.He is responsible for the strategy, outreach and stakeholder management on energy & climate change, resource efficiency and sustainable development, with a key focus on the role of the LED lighting revolution.
Follow Harry on: