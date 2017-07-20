In order to tackle this, we need holistic solutions; technology can help, but is more of an enabler than a panacea. For example, technology that allows seniors to ask for professional assistance with a rapid response, but also devices that can be trusted to support independent living. The Philips Lifeline medical alert service provides access to a professional response associate as and when seniors need it. AutoAlert fall technology provides fall detection which can automatically call for assistance, if it detects a fall*. Our GoSafe cellular technology with GPS gives seniors the confidence to step outside their home with reassurance that should anything happen while enjoying a stroll in the park, or shopping, they have access to help should they need it**.

The routine of taking prescribed medicines on time every day can also be a challenge and may feel overwhelming, especially if its several medicines two or three times a day. Adherence is lowest among patients with chronic illnesses[iii], and our Medication Adherence Solutions are arming healthcare providers and insurers with the data from connected medication dispensers to better manage high acuity patients. They are designed to instill peace of mind in the patient, their family and healthcare professionals, while allowing for patient independence.

As technology progresses, healthcare innovations must aim to provide the balance of patient independence, encourage connectivity with their community, and access to 24-hour professional response associate from home when required. Ultimately, we want to empower our older population with the freedom to decide how they want spend their senior years.

[*] AutoAlert does not detect 100% of falls. If able, a user should always push their button when they need help.

[**] GoSafe coverage outside the home is provided where AT&T wireless network coverage is available. Recharging of the GoSafe button is done by the user as needed, when connected to the charger.





